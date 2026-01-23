Game by Game Predictions for Colorado Buffaloes' Schedule Next Year

The Colorado Buffaloes head into the 2026 season with expectations to improve on their 3-9 performance from 2025.

Colorado's 2026 schedule has several potential wins, but the Buffaloes also have some difficult matchups that will provide a clearer measuring stick for the season.

Sept. 5: at Georgia Tech

Colorado's season opener is on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. With new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis will look to take a massive step forward.

With lots of improvement and development from the portal and the rest of the roster, Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston's defense will reset the line of scrimmage and put the Georgia Tech offense in very difficult situations.

The Buffaloes after a great offseason should be able to pick up a hard fought win here to start 1-0 on the season.

Sept 12: Weber State

In their second week, Colorado will be taking on the Weber State Wildcats for the home opener.

With the Buffaloes looking to have a very successful season as well as a much improved roster this should be a game they win by multiple scores. Lewis should be able to shine in this game and show why he was chosen to be the starter.

Colorado will move to 2-0 for the 2026 season.

Sept 19: at Northwestern

The next road test for Sanders will be heading to Northwestern to take on the Wildcats. Northwestern was a solid team in 2025, but against ranked teams they really struggled.

The Buffaloes will be coming in on a roll after a 2-0 start and with the advantage of less film on the offense this should be a prime opportunity to make a statement and Colorado should be able to move to 3-0.

Sept. 26: at Baylor

Then the Buffaloes will be traveling to Texas to take on the Baylor Bears to start Big 12 conference play. In 2025 Baylor also had a tough season as they struggled against the conference’s elite.

In 2025 Livingston' s Buffaloes defense did a great job defending the pass and limiting teams to 203.2 yards per game. This is an advantage for Colorado and on the road limiting the pass game and explosive plays is critical to winning which lead to a 4-0 start.

Oct. 3: Texas Tech

Colorado goes back home to Boulder to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders, one of the Big 12’s top teams and will be a huge test for the Buffaloes.

While the roster has improved on both the offensive and defensive sides, Texas Tech is just a step above Colorado. The defense will be very tough for Lewis to get a rhythm against, so the Buffaloes fall to 4-1.

Oct. 17: at Utah

Colorado will get a much needed bye week before hosting the Utah Utes. The Buffaloes will be looking for revenge after a humiliating 53-7 loss to the Utes in 2025.

The key to the game will be the line of scrimmage and this game is one of the reasons Sanders emphasized the importance of the offensive line, the defensive front, and linebackers in the portal. Colorado is much improved in protecting Lewis, running the ball, getting after opposing quarterbacks, and stopping the run on defense.

This is a game that the Buffaloes can show they are a threat in the Big 12. Colorado picks up the win and moves to 5-1 with a huge win on their resume.

Oct. 24 at Oklahoma State

The Buffaloes then head to Oklahoma State to take on the Cowboys. The Cowboys were one of the worst teams in 2025 in the Big 12. Off a huge win, the Buffaloes must be able to take care of business.

Every team improves season to season but with so many struggles in 2025, Colorado should be able to beat Oklahoma State by a few scores and advance to 6-1.

Oct. 31: Kansas State

Heading back home, the Buffaloes will matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats. A year ago Colorado fell 24-14 to the Wildcats, but the main difference was the rushing attack for Kansas State dominating the Buffaloes defensive front.

Can Colorado contain Kansas State's state offense? If so, the Buffs could improve to 7-1.

Nov. 7: at Arizona State

In early November, Sanders’ squad travels to Arizona to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils who are usually one of the top competitors in the Big 12. The Sun Devils are a disciplined team under Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham, who won the conference title in his second season as a head coach.

With how young the Buffaloes are and with the Arizona heat this creates a very tough matchup and a game where Colorado will fall to 7-2.

Nov. 14: Houston

After a very tough matchup, the Buffaloes find themselves against a very tough Houston Cougars team at home. Houston went 10-3 in 2025 and will be a very tough out.

With Lewis not having been in many situations as these, the Houston game could be one where the pressure gets to him knowing his team needs a win.

Unfortunately, the Buffaloes are going to drop another game here and will fall to 7-3.

Nov. 21: at Cincinnati

After a brutal loss Colorado must go on the road to face the Cincinnati Bearcats. If the Buffs suffer back-to back-losses, expect "Coach Prime" to have the team very fired up and ready to take full advantage of this road test.

The Bearcats are a solid team, but with pressure mounting and expectations getting higher, Sanders will not let the Buffaloes drop three straight and picks up a win here on the road to improve to 8-3.

Nov. 28: UCF

For the final regular season game of the season Colorado will host the UCF Knights. UCF had a tough season in 2025 going 5-7 which bodes well for the Buffaloes to finish with them.

The Buffaloes will leave no stone unturned in this game and will finish the 2026 season with a dominant victory to end 9-3, a remarkable turnaround.