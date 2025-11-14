Hiring Deion Sanders' Next Athletic Director is Colorado's Biggest Decision Yet
An era of change for the Colorado Buffaloes just hit another turnstile.
Athletic director Rick George announced he'll be stepping away from his position this July after nearly 13 years overlooking Colorado sports. He was a driving force behind one of the most eventful periods in the university's athletic history, dealing with everything from conference realignments to facility construction, but his successor will have even more unique challenges ahead.
George is a major reason coach Deion Sanders made the surprising move to Boulder in 2022, but whoever takes the former's job will likely hire his replacement. And in the name, image and likeness (NIL) age of college sports, where players dictate the landscape more than ever, Colorado's next AD must infuse the school with life.
Rick George's Successor Has Hard Decisions Ahead
On his way out, George locked up "Coach Prime" with the football team for the foreseeable future with a lucrative contract extension. However, speculation that Sanders' patience and satisfaction at Colorado is running thin will always exist.
If the university hopes to continue the momentum Sanders has brought, President Todd Saliman and Chancellor Justin Schwartz must find an infectious, devoted personality. George had his failures, but in the end, he showed up and supported everything from football to volleyball.
He established crucial relationships with men's and women's basketball coaches Tad Boyle and JR Payne, both of whom are firmly under contract. Boyle, 62 and in his 16th season in charge, will likely coach the Buffs until he retires, while Payne is on the books until at least 2028.
Basketball must be a focus of the next athletic director, as both programs have sputtered in terms of resources despite recent success. Both men's and women's hoops have had to dip into international recruitment to make up for lackluster NIL opportunities, and even after the House v. NCAA settlement's establishment of revenue sharing, that didn't look likely to change.
Buffs With Football Focus
George's department has long prioritized the gridiron, and that hit a new level once Coach Prime came to town. Football accounted for 77 percent of Colorado's athletic revenue in the 2024 fiscal year, amid record-setting ticket sales.
As the dust continues to settle on college athletics' whirlwind of changes, the Buffs must hire an athletic director equipped to embrace them head-on. A new-school mentality that can balance the budget and work accordingly with the major sports' coaching situations could come with the hire, one that could rejuvenate Sanders' mindset with the football team.
Coach Prime and George had a remarkable friendship throughout the former's honeymoon phase under the Flatirons, so the new boss may be at his approval. Finding an AD who tackles the transfer portal, can navigate financial fluidity and not leave any sport behind in fan engagement is crucial.
Early Contenders For George's Vacancy
That begs the question, who could follow in George's footsteps?
A significant portion of fans pointed to Jeremy Bloom, a Colorado football graduate who was an All-American in Boulder. He was also the youngest man to join the United States ski team at 15, going on to compete in the Olympics, continue football in the NFL and pursue business ventures.
In 2010, Bloom founded the software marketing company Integrate, which was acquired for a nine-figure sum by private equity in 2022. Two years later, his sport and entrepreneurial worlds collided when he was named CEO of the X Games, the world's most popular extreme athletic competition.
Bloom is a native of Fort Collins, Colorado, with a youthful passion for the Buffs, so he could be a perfect fit if duty calls. More football-adjacent minds, such as CU Athletics Hall of Fame linebacker Matt Russell, longtime former coach Gary Barnett and even Coach Prime himself in a double-duty role, have also been discussed.