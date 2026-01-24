Two Most Impactful Transfers For Colorado's Defense

The Colorado Buffaloes defense took a huge step forward under defensive coordinator and safeties coach Robert Livingston upon his arrival in Boulder, Colorado. Livingston was with the Cincinnati Bengals fulfilling a variety of roles before Deion Sanders brought him onto his staff.

Livingston massively improved the defense in his first season in several categories which allowed the Buffaloes to have a record of 9-4 and compete for a Big 12 title in 2024. However, Colorado's defense took a step back in 2025. Can Livingston, Sanders, and the rest of the Buffaloes' coaching staff help turn the defense around? Transfer defensive back Paul Omodia and defensive lineman Dylan Manuel will likely play a part.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) tackles Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Prioritize Playmakers

Sanders knows what he wants in his coordinators, he wants them to tailor the gameplan to the playmakers and use the players strengths to Colorado’s advantage and that is exactly what Livingston does.

Livingston’s scheme at a foundational level is a 4-3 defense that allows the safeties to react to what they see and disrupt offenses run game and their air attack. As far as the gameplan goes, Livingston’s plans are a week-to-week plan, helping his defenses become successful through confusing opponents, taking away their best options, and mixing up coverages to never be predictable.

Livingston wants his players to go play football fast and aggressively. When he had Travis Hunter in 2024 he tailored the scheme to allow him to hunt for turnovers as a ball hawk.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) pulls Utah Utes quarterback Byrd Ficklin (15) down for a sack during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Defensive Back Paul Omodia

Through the portal Colorado has been able to add several players, however defensive back tranfser Paul Omodia stands out.

Omodia brings significant playmaking ability to the secondary as a player who can take advantage of offenses putting the ball in risky situations. As a Lamar Cardinal in the Southland conference, he was able to do so at an elite level.

In his final season, Omodia forced 14 incompletions as an all-conference player. Omodia and his length at 6-2 can and will provide lots of versatility for an already strong Colorado defense.

Defensive Lineman Dylan Manuel

Colorado made many additions to the defensive front in order to help stopping the run which was a problem in a few matchups this year, most notably the game against the Utah Utes.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes assistant defensive line coach Donato Peko before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This includes Dylan Manuel transferring from Appalachian State. As a freshman, he was able to contribute 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks with a forced fumble.

Manuel’s production as a young player in Livingston’s defense should only improve and he promises to be one of those playmakers that are needed in this defense to be successful. His continued improvement as a pass rusher and disrupter in the run game will help others around him to be more aggressive.

There have been several other additions in the portal that will bolster both the front seven as well as the secondary, however Omodia and Manuel promise to be key contributors in a defense that will be one to reckon with in 2026.

With a better overall unit in the front to stop the run, the pass defense could have several opportunities to get after the quarterback and make plays on the ball.