Important Upcoming Dates For Colorado Buffaloes: Transfer Portal, Recruiting Periods

One month will define the Colorado Buffaloes' future.

January brings a bevy of roster-building opportunities for coach Deion Sanders as his squad reels from a 3-9 season. The Buffs have a nation-leading 38 graduates and 23 transfer portal entries to date, setting the stage for a jam-packed few weeks.

Jan. 2-16: Transfer Portal Window

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas head coach Lance Leipold during the Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the 2nd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

This Friday will start what would easily have been the wildest grab bag in Colorado history, if not for the then-unprecedented overhaul that took place when "Coach Prime" came to town in 2022. The Buffaloes must fill over 50 scholarship spots in what's now a singular two-week portal window.

But this time, no loaded recruiting class can save it. The Buffaloes will have around 14 true freshmen on their roster, part of Sanders' plan, but still an unsustainable number to compete for national championships.

In one fortnight, Colorado will at least have to bolster its offensive line, wide receivers, defensive line, linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties. The Buffs may also pursue a new starting kicker, running backs and/or a backup quarterback for prized redshirt freshman Julian Lewis.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It will be a tight squeeze to say the least, but one of the reasons Sanders was brought to Boulder those years ago was his attractiveness as a motivator and developer of talent. His NFL pedigree has worked in years past, though this year may have to rely on the college-style "Go Go" scheme brought about by Coach Prime's hiring of Brennan Marion as offensive coordinator.

Defensively, the Buffs must devote a plethora of resources just to field a competitive team, but plenty of hungry portal-ers exist to snatch up. Colorado must hone in on safety after the loss of star Tawfiq Byard, while linebacker and defensive line were among the worst-performing units last season.

Jan. 5 - Fernando Lovo's Introductory Press Conference

After a search that lasted nearly two months, Colorado will officially introduce new athletic director Fernando Lovo next Monday at 1 p.m. MT. Lovo spent the last year as AD at New Mexico and will replace longtime boss Rick George.

The 37-year-old brings a youthful energy and fan-focused approach. After helping New Mexico's football and basketball programs rebound following the loss of head coaches, Lovo could reinvigorate a department that plans to cut spending after a negative fiscal year.

Jan. 5 - Recruiting Contact Period Begins

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

For January's final 24 days, Colorado staff can hit the road to recruit prep prospects for 2027 and 2028. Coach Prime recently lost his director of player personnel in Corey Phillips, staying in-house for his replacement in former recruiting director Darrius Darden-Box.

With Phillips gone, Darden-Box will work closely with Coach Prime to decide whether to make high school recruiting more a part of Colorado's roster construction. Sanders has long cited the prevalence of the portal as why he usually doesn't, and for good reason, as over half of the Buffs' 2025 class has already elected to transfer.

Jan. 8 - Start Of Colorado's Spring Semester

This is when Colorado's class of 2026 can officially enroll.

Jan. 9 - Weekend For Official Visits

During the portal frenzy, its window's first weekend is likely to bring about dozens of visitors. Coach Prime will have his work cut out for him if he hopes to acquire desired names.

Jan. 16 - Colorado's Last Day To Register For Classes

Coinciding with the portal's closure, Colorado's roster must largely be decided by this date.

Feb. 4 - National Signing Day

Morton wide receiver Xavier McDonald has been named to the Clarion Ledger 2025 Dandy Dozen. | Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is when outstanding recruits can officially sign with the Buffaloes after the early signing period last December. Colorado currently has 12 of its 14 prospects signed, leaving wide receiver Xavier McDonald, who flipped from Sacramento State, and defensive lineman Joseph Peko to put pen to paper in February.