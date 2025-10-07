The Most Insane Part About Deion Sanders' Four-Hour Surgery For Blood Clots
BOULDER — Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is taking a proactive approach to the blood clot issues in his left leg, which have caused him considerable pain in recent weeks.
During his weekly press conference on Tuesday, "Coach Prime" shared that he'll be undergoing a four-hour procedure that same day to help with his resurfaced blood clot problems. The technical term for the procedure is an aspiration thrombectomy of the left popliteal and tibial arteries.
Most notably (and most insane) - "Coach Prime" said he'll return to practice on Wednesday ahead of this weekend's game against the Iowa State Cyclones. It's still unclear how mobile he'll be on Saturday, but Sanders doesn't plan on taking any significant time off despite a relatively lengthy surgery.
Deion Sanders To Undergo Surgery For Blood Clots
"It's a long procedure, but I'm having a procedure today (Tuesday)," Sanders said. "Prayerfully, I'll be right back tomorrow, because I don't miss practice. I don't plan on doing such, but it is what it is. We found what we found. We knew what it was. I have a wonderful team of doctors at UC Health and a wonderful team of trainers here to make sure and ensure my health."
Sanders added that because his blood clots are hereditary, there wasn't anything he could've done proactively to prevent the issue from returning.
"I've got a lot of well-wishes of people talking about, 'You need to slow down,'" Sanders said. "It has nothing to do with me working at the level that I'm trying to compete at. It's hereditary. It is what it is. It's nothing that I could have done to stop what's transpiring, nothing that I could take or something that I'm just not abiding by. It is what it is."
Deion Sanders' Blood Clot Issues Resurface
Following Colorado's 35-21 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, Sanders said he was in considerable pain and had a scheduled doctor's appointment for Monday.
"I think I got more blood clots," Sanders said, per BuffsTV. "The cat's out of the bag, alright. I think I got more blood clots. It don't make sense. I'm hurting like crazy. I got a doctor's appointment Monday to see what time it is. So that's what's going on. That's why my leg is throbbing. Sorry to get that out, but thank you for noticing."
Sanders previously had two toes amputated in 2021 and underwent a pair of surgeries before the 2023 season to correct blood clots in his leg. In April, he was diagnosed with bladder cancer, ultimately leading him to have his bladder removed and later reconstructed with a portion of his small intestine.
With Sanders expected to be back on the sidelines, Colorado will host the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. MT on ESPN.