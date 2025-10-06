Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders’ Blood Clots Update Revives a Painful Chapter From His Past

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders made a powerful, personal admission of an ongoing health battle after beating cancer earlier this year. His health history with blood clots are a part of a long journey that includes multiple surgeries and amputation.

Bri Amaranthus

In this story:

After the Colorado Buffaloes suffered a 35-21 road loss to the TCU Horned Frogs, the conversation turned serious in the postgame press conference. Colorado coach Deion Sanders made a powerful, personal admission of an ongoing health battle.

"Cat's out of the bag, all right. I think I've got more blood clots," Sanders said. "It don't make sense. I'm hurting like crazy. ... I'm not getting blood to my leg. That's why my leg is throbbing."

The 58-year-old continued to say he has an appointment Monday with a doctor to address the issues.

This is another chapter of resilience for Coach Prime, who beat an aggressive form of bladder cancer earlier this year and has a determination that inspires his team and the nation.

Deion Sanders' Health History With Blood Clots

Sanders was noticeably uncomfortable on the Colorado sideline at TCU, at one point taking off his shoe and sitting a few times. His health history with blood clots are a part of a long, painful journey that’s included multiple surgeries, circulation issues and even amputation.

The NFL Hall-Of-Famer Sanders had two toes amputated in 2021 while coaching at Jackson State. The surgeries involved fixing an "old deformity" about Sanders' foot from an football injury.

Sanders did not let the surgeries slow him down, utilizing a branded (and on-brand flashy) AFLAC scooter for six weeks while he continued to coach through he rehabilitation period. The scooter was nicknamed the 'Quackillac' and another perfect example of Sanders turning a challenge into an opportunity.

(Which Sanders did again in 2025, partnering with Depends after he had his bladder removed - in an move to help take away the embarrassment stigma surrounding incontinence.)

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (right) talks with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the S
Nov 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (right) talks with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Then in 2023, Coach Prime underwent two surgeries due to painful blood clots in both his left and right leg - which caused him to miss Pac-12 media day in his first season at Colorado. The goal was to improve his blood flow and eliminate the possibility of amputating his foot.

Can Deion Sanders Keep Coaching Amid Health Issues?

There is no question that Coach Prime is willing to make big sacrifices and changes in order to be there for his team. Now cancer-free after having his bladder removed this summer, Sanders has gone to great lengths to adjust his coaching logistics for game days, road games, practices and every day life.

Sanders has made changes that include: catheter use, a porta-potty on the sidelines and walking a mile each day around campus.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandato
Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Coach Prime never considered leaving the Buffaloes, even during his cancer battle. In true "Prime Time" fashion, he has normalized incontinence with his ever-present candor and swag.

Surely there will be more news as to how Sanders' doctors appointments went regarding his blood clots. One thing is for sure - Sanders will continue to shine with his perspective on resilience and faith.

Colorado will return to Folsom Field for another challenging Big 12 Conference matchup against the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 1:30 p.m. MT.

