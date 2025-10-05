Five Shocking Stats From Colorado Buffaloes' Loss At TCU

Last year, Colorado had a dominant 4-game stretch on the road (28-9 at CSU, 48-21 at UCF, 34-7 at Arizona, 41-27 at Texas Tech). The four times since then that CU has left Boulder:

L at Kansas, 37-21

L vs. BYU, 36-14 (Alamo Bowl)

L at Houston, 36-20

L at TCU, 35-21#cubuffs