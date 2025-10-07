Why It's Time Deion Sanders Starts Julian Lewis At Quarterback For Colorado
At 2-4, the Colorado Buffaloes are running out of things to lose in 2025. But without proper care, quarterback Julian Lewis is one of them.
When Colorado elected not to redshirt the former five-star recruit this summer, many expected the freshman to see ample reps, one way or another. More time on the bench could mean antsy eyes elsewhere, especially for top prospects in the transfer portal and NIL age.
Time ticks for coach Deion Sanders to address a fading third season in Boulder. With a Big 12 title essentially out of reach and bowl game hopes dubious, "Coach Prime" may have to flip questions of today into promises of tomorrow.
Quarterback Change Needed After Sloppy Loss To TCU?
Lewis has appeared in just one game this season, leading a handful of drives against the Delaware Blue Hens in Week 2. His contributions were minimal, and with six games left, some wonder when, or if, he'll get a more fair shot sometime soon.
Third-string quarterback Ryan Staub's unexpected brilliance overshadowed Lewis's debut, limiting his time with the offense and proving fluky after a horrific Big 12 opener against the Houston Cougars.
And as quarterback Kaidon Salter continues to teeter, flashing dynamism but most recently throwing three first-half interceptions against the TCU Horned Frogs, Lewis keeps waiting.
Sanders selected quarterback Kaidon Salter for "experience and leadership," yet the senior has shown freshman-like mental fortitude in Colorado's most important moments. Coach Prime has pleaded for consistency with his entire team, but Salter's lone constant is his instability.
These trust issues have spilled into back-to-back Big 12 defeats with Salter under center, both of which can be attributed to his poor play. The Buffaloes saw either strengths or strides made in most other areas, particularly on offense, but Salter wasn't one of them.
And as the offensive line emerges as one of its sturdiest groups, Colorado may need a maestro more equipped to step into clean pockets rather than bailing out of them. Lewis fits that build, and with one of the nation's most efficient run games to support him, he could thrive.
If Not Now, When?
The Buffs face perhaps their toughest test of the season this Saturday, the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones.
While it may not be wise to throw Lewis into a whirling pack of Cyclones after their season's first loss, gradually breaking him in against stout defense could help break the cycle of agitation Salter has sown. Plus, it could restore the faith Coach Prime first instilled in Lewis as quarterback Shedeur Sanders' eventual successor.
Lest we forget, Lewis has already flipped his commitment once when coming to Colorado from the USC Trojans. A season entered with no intention of redshirting, wasting away while his team suffers, may have more affluent, successful programs on his doorstep.
That could be true for some of the Buffs' key contributors as well. A demoralizing year would catch the attention of teams interested in stars like left tackle Jordan Seaton and wide receiver Omarion Miller.
Inserting a youthful yet mature Lewis could light a spark under these disgruntled stars, and even in losses, could ultimately give Colorado something to look forward to. Something's got to give if Coach Prime hopes for a bright future.