Undercover Police, Other Changes Coming To Colorado Buffaloes' Folsom Field
The University of Colorado announced Monday that several increased security measures will be implemented at Folsom Field for the Buffs' next home game against the Iowa State Cyclones.
Perhaps most notably, undercover police officers will be embedded inside and outside the stadium to monitor fan behavior. Any violations of CU's fan code of conduct will result in removal and possible loss of tickets for the rest of the season, per the press release.
Colorado Buffaloes Implementing Increased Security Measures
Colorado's Monday press release highlighted the following five changes for Saturday's 1:30 p.m. MT home game against Iowa State:
- Streamlined communication between fans and stadium security personnel. Fans are encouraged to text the Folsom Field Text for Assistance Line- (720) 812-1769 to report any issue.
- Increase in security personnel throughout the stadium both inside and outside, including in the student section.
- Undercover police officers embedded in various sections throughout the stadium for immediate removals.
- Increase in security response teams throughout the stadium.
- Installation of new technology to proactively monitor behavior throughout the stadium.
These changes come one week after the Big 12 Conference fined Colorado $50,000 for derogatory chants that occurred during the Buffs' Sept. 27 home game against the BYU Cougars. Moving forward, entire rows or sections could be removed from Folsom Field if inappropriate fan behavior persists.
Rick George, Deion Sanders Denounce Fan Behavior Against BYU
In response to Colorado Buffaloes fans chanting anti-Mormon rhetoric directed at BYU, Colorado athletic director Rick George said the university was reviewing stadium policies and would make any necessary changes.
"The behavior by those fans who chanted was appalling, is unacceptable, and is not indicative of the values we strive for at CU," George said in a press release. "We must do better and we will. In collaboration with our campus stakeholders, we are currently reviewing our policies with respect to fan behavior to ensure that Folsom Field is a welcoming place for every fan and that those who do not live up to our standards are held accountable. When we implement those changes, we will communicate them publicly."
MORE: Colorado's Kaidon Salter Shares Candid Thoughts On Three-Interception Game At TCU
MORE: Colorado Quarterback Kaidon Salter’s Struggles vs. TCU Reignite Power 4 Debate
MORE: What Deion Sanders Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Disappointing Loss To TCU Horned Frogs
Colorado coach Deion Sanders also apologized to BYU during his weekly press conference last Tuesday.
“On behalf of CU, on behalf of our athletic department, we would like to apologize to our opponents from a week ago for whatever derogatory statements were made by our fans,” Sanders said. “That’s not indicative of who we are. Our student body, our kids are phenomenal. So don't indict us just based on a group of young kids that probably was intoxicated and high simultaneously. Maybe I shouldn't have said that as well. But the truth gonna make you free. But BYU, we love you, we appreciate you, and we support you."
Including Saturday's matchup against Iowa State, Colorado has three regular season home games remaining (Nov. 1 vs. Arizona and Nov. 22 vs. Arizona State).