Inside Colorado Buffaloes’ Grueling Early 2026 Schedule
The Colorado Buffaloes officially have their full schedule for the 2026 college football season. Here is the full slate of games and dates for Coach Deion Sanders’ team.
Colorado’s 2026 Schedule
Sep. 5 at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Sep. 12 vs. Weber State Wildcats
Sep. 19 at Northwestern Wildcats
Sep. 26 at Baylor Bears
Oct. 3 vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Oct. 10 Bye Week
Oct. 17 vs. Utah Utes
Oct. 24 at Oklahoma State Cowboys
Oct. 31 vs. Kansas State Wildcats
Nov. 7 at Arizona State Sun Devils
Nov. 14 vs. Houston Cougars
Nov. 21 at Cincinnati Bearcats
Nov. 28 vs. UCF Knights
Starting Out on the Road
The first month of the season will be especially difficult for the Buffs as they have three of their first games on the road. The only home game in this stretch is against Weber State while the other three are all on the road against an ACC team, Big Ten, and SEC team.
The first game is at Georgia Tech, who went into Boulder in Week 1 last season and won. The Yellow Jackets went 9-4 in 2025. After the Weber State game, Colorado has a trip to Northwestern. The Wildcats went 7-6 last season. The following week is the Big 12 opener on the road against Baylor. Baylor is coming off a 5-7 season.
After this opening stretch, Colorado doesn’t have to travel nearly as much. They play three of their next four games, all Big 12 conference games, at home. Colorado’s home and road split this season is at an even six and six. While two of their three non-conference games are on the road, Colorado has five home conference games and just four road ones.
If Colorado can get out of the first month of the season with a 2-2 or 3-1 record, that would be a success. The Buffaloes went 3-9 in 2025 and are looking to at least double that win total to get back to a bowl in 2026.
Colorado's Long Shot 2026 Title Odds
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Colorado has odds of +50000 to win the national championship next season. While it's obviously an unrealistic goal considering the Buffs only won three games in 2025, there's more of a path for quick turnarounds in college football nowadays. In Deion's first year as coach in Boulder, Colorado went 4-8. They very next season, they won nine games.
Then there are the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana was arguably the worst power conference program in the country just two seasons ago. They hired former James Madison coach Curt Cugnetti and everything changed. Heading into 2025, Indiana had betting odds of +10000 to win the national championship. They went 16-0, winning their first national title in program history on Monday night.
Miraculous turnarounds like this are possible in college football. Will Colorado be able to write their own turnaround story in 2026?
