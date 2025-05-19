Jacksonville Jaguars' Liam Coen Amazed By Travis Hunter's Endurance At OTAs
Through his first month with the Jacksonville Jaguars, recent No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick Travis Hunter has been as advertised.
The former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback showed well at rookie minicamp earlier this month and was again impressive during the Jaguars' first summer OTA practice on Monday. Hunter caught passes from Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence while showing off his elite endurance.
After practice, Jacksonville coach Liam Coen shared his amazement over Hunter's seemingly endless tank of energy.
"The one thing you notice is as a guy who hasn't played a ton of football or been out conditioning maybe for the last two months because he was on a little bit of a (pre-draft) tour, the guy can run forever," Coen told reporters. "He just kind of goes, runs a route, runs back. You could tell he's in football shape."
Coen's early observations should only help Hunter's goal of playing both cornerback and wide receiver full-time in the NFL.
When healthy, Hunter played in nearly every offensive and defensive snap throughout his two seasons with the Buffs. During his Heisman-winning campaign in 2024, he led the Football Bowl Subdivision with 1,483 total plays — 714 on offense, 748 on defense and 21 on special teams. Very rarely did Hunter show signs of tiredness.
MORE: Cleveland Browns Offensive Lineman Joel Bitonio Reveals Impression Of Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Cleveland Browns Trade Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett To Keep Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel?
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Offer 4-Star Recruit Committed To Oklahoma Sooners
Lawrence also spoke highly of his new wide receiver following practice on Monday.
"He's got a lot of juice and he can run all day," Lawrence said. "A lot of energy, I love it. Good energy, always dapping guys up, just bringing juice every day. Like I said, high motor. He can just go. He's like a kid who just runs around all day. He doesn't get tired it seems like, so you can't have enough of that. As far as just talent, it kind of speaks for itself — ball skills, run after the catch. He's very explosive. I didn't realize how explosive he was in and out of cuts. He's impressive to watch and we've gotten to connect a couple of times and he's only going to keep getting better and better."
At the same time, Coen said Hunter has experienced some growing pains, including a couple of missed assignments on Monday. Still, it's early in the summer, and mistakes are expected from rookies regardless of their talent level. Coen was ultimately pleased to see the recent Heisman Trophy winner take accountability for his slip-ups on Monday.
"He had a couple of missed assignments today that he knew right away," Coen said. "He came off the grass and took accountability for them... Travis has worked hard to get this stuff right."
Hunter likely won't be making those same mistakes come training camp. The Jaguars' first of three preseason games will come against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 9.