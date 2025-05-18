Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Reveals Hidden Talent At NFLPA Rookie Premiere
Recent Jacksonville Jaguars No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick Travis Hunter has an underutilized talent.
If playing both cornerback and wide receiver full-time wasn't enough, Hunter's impressive arm strength could give Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski reason to add a trick play or two into his playbook. The former Colorado Buffaloes star and Heisman Trophy winner took part in the NFL Players Association's Rookie Premiere event earlier this weekend, and a clip of him throwing footballs went viral.
Hunter was seen tossing perfect spirals into a target across what appeared to be near the width of the football field. Each of his estimated 40-yard throws came with little effort, suggesting he can air it out much further.
While Hunter likely isn't coming for Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence's job anytime soon, his arm strength does offer a unique potential wrinkle into the Jaguars' offense. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur gave Hunter the opportunity to complete a passing touchdown against Utah last season, but the play collapsed when quarterback Shedeur Sanders tripped near the goal line, so Hunter opted to score a rushing touchdown instead.
Hunter took part in Jacksonville's rookie minicamp last weekend and seemingly made a strong first impression on coach Liam Coen and other Jaguars higher-ups. He primarily focused on wide receiver but is expected to take more reps at cornerback when the Jaguars begin their OTAs.
Jaguars executive vice president of football operations and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Boselli recently spoke with NFL Network about his early impressions of Huner.
"We had high expectations, he’s exceeded my expectations," Boselli told NFL Network. "You see the athlete on the field, you see how he moves, the change of direction, body control, but it’s the person that I’m most enamored with. The natural leadership he brings, the energy, the excitement, the smile, and he’s a tireless worker. This is a guy that wants to be the best. You watch how he approached phase two workouts and rookie minicamp, this is a guy that’s hungry to be the best."
MORE: Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel Quarterback Competition Dividing Cleveland Browns Fans?
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Julian Lewis Reacts To 5-Star Recruit Cederian Morgan's Visit
MORE: Travis Kelce Addresses 'Swag Champ' Shedeur Sanders: Cleveland Browns Quarterback
During rookie minicamp, Hunter received several ovations from Jaguars fans, bringing great energy to a summer event.
"He ran a route yesterday where his show came off and it didn't quite affect him, he made a great catch," Coen told reporters at rookie minicamp. "It's more just his presence and the energy that he does provide both in the classroom, in the meeting rooms and also out here on the field."
The Jaguars will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in their first of three preseason games on Aug. 9. About one month later, Hunter's NFL regular season debut will come against former Colorado wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. and the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 7. Hunter is also set to return to Colorado in December when the Jaguars visit the Denver Broncos.