Jacksonville Jaguars Reveal Travis Hunter's Jersey Number For Rookie Season In NFL
Travis Hunter retired No. 12 for the Colorado Buffaloes. Could he do the same in Jacksonville?
The wide receiver/cornerback had his Jacksonville Jaguars rookie jersey number officially unveiled on Friday, and to almost no one's surprise, he sticks with the number he's worn since high school and made iconic at both Jackson State and Colorado.
He took the number from recently signed quarterback Nick Mullens, who was previously assigned the digits for his backup duties behind the man who'll be throwing Hunter the ball next season, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Hunter is set to establish another top-tier combination with his signal-caller after doing so with quarterback Shedeur Sanders throughout college.
Sanders went from No. 2 to No. 12 with the Browns, while other Colorado draftees were forced into different jersey numbers. Wide receivers LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr. went from No. 10 to No. 83 with the Baltimore Ravens and No. 5 to No. 15 with the Carolina Panthers, respectively.
While these digits are subject to change before the season, Hunter appears to be the only Buffs alum to be locked into a jersey before the fall. Hunter's jersey was the top seller on the NFL website for over a week and currently sits third among rookies, just behind Sanders and Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty.
Hunter's Heisman status and unprecedented style have not only translated to success on the gridiron in touchdowns and interceptions but also off the field in popularity. He aims to become the NFL's first-ever player to play offense and defense regularly.
MORE: NFL Insider Reveals Shedeur Sanders' Standing In Cleveland Browns Quarterback Battle
MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Wants To Build Colorado Buffaloes Into 'Super Team' With NIL
MORE: LaJohntay Wester Signs Baltimore Ravens Rookie Contract, Uniform Number Revealed
Jaguars coach Liam Coen has made clear his goal is for Hunter to be utilized the same way he was at Colorado under coach Deion Sanders, meaning he will eventually lace up his cleats to catch passes and defend opposing wide receivers.
Hunter was selected No. 2 overall by Jacksonville in last month's NFL draft. The Jags traded up from the No. 5 spot to snag the two-way star away from the Cleveland Browns.
Jacksonville paired Hunter with another spectacular rookie wide receiver from last year on offense in Brian Thomas Jr., while also placing him at the crux of the team's defense, which has mightily struggled in the last several campaigns.
Hunter's landing spot in Duval County is perfect due to the organization's support of his desired two-way stardom, a solid quarterback and wideout partnership and a close-to-home environment for him to thrive.
While opponents will likely apply more pressure in his direction on defense than he had at Colorado, Hunter has the skills and build to match the strengths and tendencies of NFL wide receivers and may just need to focus on gaining physicality.
Hunter and No. 12 are a match made in football heaven, the number that has carried him through the highest highs and lowest lows of his adolescence and is ready to follow him into the next chapter. Hunter is comfortable in a place like Jacksonville that embraces his unique characteristics, a comfort that allowed him to win a Heisman Trophy in Boulder.