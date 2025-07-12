Jaguars' Travis Hunter Playing Two Ways: Optimistic Or Too Much Physical Toll?
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter is trending towards playing both offense and defense in the NFL. Both the former Colorado Buffaloes star and the Jaguars’ staff has been open about Hunter getting the chance, but he has to prove he can do it in the league.
The biggest concern with Hunter playing both positions is regarding the toll it will take on his body. If Hunter tires out too quickly, would he be able to play at a high level in 2025? NFL analysts Domonique Foxworth and Kevin Clark debated whether Hunter could play both positions at a high level on ESPN’s Get Up.
“This is the time for optimism, I have faith that he can do it,” Foxworth said. “Travis Hunter’s one of the best athletes and one of the smartest athletes that we’ve seen.”
“The physical load’s going to be challenging, but he’s proven that he can handle it in college when there are more plays in a college game. I think the mental part is the part that will be a big challenge because game planning in the NFL requires a ton of attention to detail throughout the week,” Foxworth said. “I think Travis Hunter, be an All-Pro on both sides, that feels crazy. But be an effective player on both sides, I think that’s definitely possible.”
With the Colorado Buffaloes, Hunter averaged over 100 snaps per game in 2024, and he was still the Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 overall pick. Throughout the NFL Draft process, Hunter was public in wanting to play both sides of the field, and the Jaguars traded up to select him, knowing that was a goal of his.
In 2024, Hunter led the Buffaloes with both 1,258 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns. He also had one rushing touchdown. On the Buffaloes' defense, Hunter racked 35 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and four interceptions.
While Foxworth understands the challenge, he is optimistic regarding what Hunter can do in the NFL. Clark agrees that Hunter is a talented athlete, but that playing both sides of the ball could take too much of a toll on the body and affect his play.
“I am pessimistic only because I just think that it's going to be really hard for him, the wear and tear on both sides of the ball. I think his future is 75 percent on one side of the ball, packages on the other,” Clark said. “I think you let him play as much as possible both sides of the ball in training camp, preseason, even the early part of this season, to let other teams reveal what he is.”
No matter which position he plays first in the regular season, the former Colorado star is on pace to play on both sides of the ball. Jaguars general manager James Gladstone cleared up any misconceptions on Hunter’s role with the team this season during an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio.
Gladstone explained that the role Hunter plays with the team will be based on the game plan each week. While there may be some games where Hunter is used more as a wide receiver, he could play more defensively the following week. Only time will tell how Hunter performs in the NFL, but there are high expectations for the talented athlete.