Travis Hunter 'Officially Locked In' After Signing Jacksonville Jaguars Rookie Contract
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter officially signed his NFL contract. The No. 2 overall pick signed a four-year deal worth $46.65 million and a $30.57 million signing bonus.
Following the announcement of the new contract, the former Colorado Buffaloes star posted a short video on the Jacksonville Jaguars' social media platforms reacting to the contract and his future with the team.
“What’s up Duval, it’s your boy Travis Hunter. We’re officially locked in. Just signed the contract, so let’s get started,” Hunter said.
With his $30.57 million signing bonus, Hunter is the first non-quarterback not drafted No. 1 overall to be paid upfront. Now that Hunter’s contract is officially signed, the rookie can focus on football as he prepares for his first season in the league.
There is much anticipation regarding Hunter’s career in the NFL as Hunter is working towards playing both offense and defense in the league, similarly to how he did with the Colorado Buffaloes.
The Jaguars are giving Hunter a chance to pursue this goal, going as far as giving Hunter two separate posts announcing his contract. First, the Jaguars posted about signing Hunter, the team’s new wide receiver, then quickly posted the same announcement, calling him a defensive back.
During rookie minicamp, Hunter took the field as a wide receiver and worked there. This fueled speculation that Hunter would be starting his NFL career as a wide receiver before also playing cornerback.
Hunter has proven he is a talented athlete playing both positions. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2024 following a stellar season with the Colorado Buffaloes. Hunter was the team’s leading receiver with 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. On defense, he totaled 35 combined tackles, 11 passes defended, four interceptions, and one forced fumble.
Jaguars general manager James Gladstone provided an update on Hunter playing both positions. Gladstone clarified any misconceptions regarding which position Hunter will play.
Gladstone explained that the team believes Hunter is more comfortable playing defense and wanted him to practice as a wide receiver so the team could help him work on his skills. By the team’s OTAs and mandatory minicamp, Hunter was receiving reps on both offense and defense.
When discussing Hunter's number of reps with each position, Gladstone clarified that it will come down to how the rookie is doing, and what the gameplan each week is.
“Time will truly tell and I think the thing you can in fact read into at this stage is that he does not tire. He has got a spark. He has got the energy. The capacity from a physical standpoint just to be able to do it, it’s certainly there,” Gladstone said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “It will be in terms of one game to the next, where does it fit, where does it make the most sense. Certain gameplans may dictate usage differently.”
No matter which position Hunter plays in week one, he is officially locked in with a team that believes in him and he will continue pushing to help the Jaguars turn things around.