Colorado Buffaloes Predicted to Land 4-Star Recruit Rodney Colton?
The Colorado Buffaloes are in pursuit of four-star recruit Rodney Colton. On Friday, Chad Simmons of On3 gave his updated forecast for where he believes Colton will commit. The schools in the running are the Colorado Buffaloes, Florida State Seminoles, and Ole Miss Rebels.
Colorado Buffaloes Forecasted to Land Rodney Colton
Rodney Colton is a 6-1, 220 pound linebacker out of Newnan, Georgia. Colton is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 15 linebacker in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. Chad Simmons is forecasting that Colton will land with the Colorado Buffaloes over Florida State and Ole Miss, but this recruiting battle is still up in the air.
“This one could still go a couple different ways. Rodney Colton is high on the Buffaloes, Florida State, and Ole Miss. The Rebels had the momentum earlier in the week, but it has shifted toward Colorado over the last 24 hours,” Simmons said. “It is something we are still tracking, but Deion Sanders’ program is trending for the Peach State linebacker.”
Colton announced on his social media that he will be making his commitment on July 12 at 3:15 p.m. PT.
“I will be committing tomorrow at 6:15ET. I need everyone to show love and tap’n on my live ig-Rodneyy.1,” Colton said. “Just wanna say the schools that’s getting me is getting an alpha!”
Following his recent visit to Colorado, this is what Colton said to 247Sports. He thinks very highly of Colorado linebackers coach Andre Hart.
"Everything was great on my visit. All three of those visits were great, and that's why it is a hard decision," Colton said. "Coach Hart is a great man, I'm not going to lie. He is down to earth, he is cool, cordial, all of it. He is always checking in the most, making sure I am good, my family is straight."
Colorado Buffaloes 2026 Recruiting Class
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have received eight commitments in their 2026 recruiting class; four-star safety Preston Ashley, three-star linebacker Carson Crawford, three-star linebacker Given Mueller, three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne, three-star safety D’Montae Tims, three-star linebacker Colby Tims, three-star athlete Domata Peko Jr., and three-star cornerback Maurice Williams.
This recruiting class is ranked No. 88 in the country according to 247Sports.
Since Deion Sanders took over as coach in Boulder, he has primarily relied on the transfer portal. In Coach Prime's first two seasons with the Buffaloes, his top two players were those that transferred from Jackson State when he made his coaching move prior to the 2023 season; wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Both of these players had breakout seasons in Colorado's 9-4 2024 season. Hunter was named the Heisman trophy winner and Sanders was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Hunter and Sanders are now rookies in the NFL.