Jersey Patch Madness Shows Deion Sanders' Value to Colorado Buffaloes

With the Ohio State Buckeyes reportedly signing a jersey patch deal with JP Morgan Chase worth $17 million annually, the Big 12's conference-wide agreement to add Monster Energy patches for $20 million across 16 schools has been called into question. Shortly after news of Ohio State's deal broke, Notre Dame announced a sponsorship deal with SoFi, reportedly worth $20 million per year, according to insider Ross Dellenger.

In the 2026-27 football and basketball seasons, Colorado Buffaloes fans can expect to see a bright green M patched onto the team's jerseys like the rest of the Big 12. The conference's deal is the first of its kind across college sports, and Monster will reportedly pay a lump sum of $20 million that will be divided across the 16 teams in the Big 12.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Brandon Inniss (1) celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) during the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 31, 2025. Ohio State lost 24-14. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The value of the Ohio State jersey patch is immediately felt by the $17 million-dollar figure, but the Buckeyes are receiving more from JP Morgan Chase than a number of NBA teams get from their jersey patch sponsors.

While no team in the new-look Big 12 could compete with Ohio State from a branding perspective, many were quick to point out how much the Buckeyes received compared to the entire Big 12 receiving $20 million across 16 teams.

Deion Sanders' Value to Colorado

If the Big 12 is valued that much lower than Ohio State, how can programs like Colorado ever compete with the Buckeyes from a financial perspective? The Big Ten and the SEC have already separated themselves as the most lucrative conferences in college football, and Ohio State is only widening the gap by taking advantage of its pedigree, branding, and history.

While the Buffaloes may never earn $17 million from an individual sponsor, the rising cost of competing in college football and basketball reveals the importance of a figure like Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) with head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The "Prime Effect" has had a real impact on the city of Boulder, Colorado, and a direct impact on the Buffaloes' program. While Sanders is still looking to find sustained success on the field, Colorado received an immediate boost when "Coach Prime" was hired by the Buffs.

Whether it be increased eyeballs on the program or an increase in merchandising sales, which reportedly jumped over 1,000 percent in Sanders' first year at Colorado.

A 3-9 finish in 2025 certainly hurt the perception of the Buffaloes, but "Coach Prime" showed how relevant Colorado can be when the team is winning. Whether it be former Colorado star Travis Hunter winning the Heisman Trophy or the Buffaloes contending for a Big 12 title, Sanders has certainly elevated the profile of the program since his arrival.

Division Patches Coming to College Football

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Big 12 is the only league, so far, to announce a conference-wide jersey patch deal with a sponsor for its football and basketball teams, but the Big 12 is still allowing teams to sign their own deals and add another patch onto the jersey. For example, BYU already announced a jersey patch sponsorship deal with Entrata earlier in July.

Will Colorado pursue a sponsor outside of Monstor for exclusive jersey patches on the Buffaloes' uniforms? The Big 12 deal only encompasses football and basketball, although those sports are likely to command the biggest deals when it comes to jersey patches.

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