Analytics Predict Colorado's National Championship Odds

The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off a 3-9 2025 season and will be looking to get back to a bowl game in 2026.

ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) projects Colorado to make a bowl, but what does it say about their hopes to win a national championship?

Colorado's FPI National Titles Odds Near Zero

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN’s FPI gives Colorado a rating of 4.5, which ranks 10th out of 16 teams in the Big 12. Their projected record is 6.0-6.1, which would be enough for them to become bowl eligible. When it comes to their national title chances, FPI says there is virtually no chance of that happening.

The FPI gives Colorado a chance of 0.1 percent to win the national championship game this season. The oddsmakers are in agreement with this sentiment. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buffaloes have odds of +50000 to win the national title. It would be the most shocking title won in the College Football Playoff era.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Buffs, winning a national title is not a realistic goal. What they should be focusing on is trying to hit the six win mark to earn a berth in a bowl, something they have failed to do in two of coach Deion Sanders’ first three seasons in Boulder. Coach Prime has a 16-21 overall record with Colorado.

While the FPI has Colorado winning six games, DraftKings has them falling well short. Colorado’s win total is at 4.5, with odds favoring the under at -160. The over is at +134.

The odds are also stacked up against Colorado to win the Big 12 conference. They have the worst odds to win the conference at +11000. The favorites are the Texas Tech Red Raiders with odds of -105.

Texas Tech head football coach Joey McGuire attends a football practice, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, at the Sports Performance Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech is the defending Big 12 champion and look poised to repeat in 2026. The Red Raiders went 11-1 in the regular season and won the Big 12 championship game over the BYU Cougars. Texas Tech earned the No. 4 ranking in the College Football Playoff. They were eliminated in the quarterfinal by the Oregon Ducks.

Colorado did not have to face Texas Tech on their schedule last season. The same will not be true in 2026. The Buffs will welcome in the Red Raiders to Folsom Field on Saturday, Oct. 3. It's very likely this ends up being the most difficult game on Colorado's schedule.

FPI gives the Buffs a 16.4 percent chance to pull the upset.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Colorado be able to surprise people next season? Their expectations from the outside are fairly low, with a bowl game appearance being considered to be a success. However, that's not how Deion Sanders is wired. His expecation for his team will be higher than the public's perception.

The Buffs will kick off 2026 on the road against Georgia Tech on Sept. 3.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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