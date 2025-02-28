Jimmy Horn Jr. NFL Draft 2025 prospect profile
Jimmy Horn Jr – WR
School: Colorado
Hometown: Sanford, FL
Class: Senior
Height: 5’7
Weight: 171
40 Time: TBD
Overview:
Jimmy Horn Jr. is a dynamic wide receiver whose size may raise concerns for NFL teams, but his speed and playmaking ability cannot be ignored. At 5’7”, he lacks the traditional height and catch radius of an outside receiver, yet he compensates with elite agility and acceleration. His ability to separate from defenders and exploit openings in zone coverage makes him an intriguing slot option at the next level.
Horn thrives in short and intermediate routes, utilizing his quickness to create space and make plays after the catch. He’s not afraid to work across the middle, and if defenders don’t bring him down immediately, he can turn short receptions into big gains. While he may not fit the mold of a deep threat, his route-running ability and quick bursts allow him to be a reliable target underneath.
His impact in the East-West Shrine Game practices showcased his competitiveness and ability to win matchups despite his size. Horn’s 2024 production dipped compared to his 2023 numbers due to an unfortunate injury, but his overall collegiate career between South Florida and Colorado speaks volumes. Nearly 2,000 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns highlight his contributions as a receiver, while his special teams ability adds further value.
With over 30 kick returns at an average of nearly 22 yards per return, Horn has the versatility that NFL teams covet. His draft stock will depend on how much teams prioritize size over skill, but his speed and scrappiness should earn him opportunities at the next level.
Deion Sanders reveals Jimmy Horn Jr.'s father was moved to prison outside of Denver
Highlights:
69-yard TD strike vs. North Dakota State
Strengths:
-Deceptively fast for his size, if he is underestimated he can beat defenders
-Quality change of direction mid route without sacrificing speed
-Could be valuable in almost any trick play situation
-Yards after the catch should be a serious concern for defenses
-Plays scrappy as if he doesn’t believe he’s smaller
-His college tape has fair share of 'wow' plays
Weaknesses:
-His frame creates serious injury and longevity concerns
-Experienced a rough stretch in 2023, short of injury that was remedied in 2024
-Will likely need to develop route tightness as the windows will be smaller
-Is somewhat less effective against press coverage
NFL Comparison:
WR Elijah Moore
Draft Projection:
The narrative on Horn and his draft stock is all over the board. Before the East West Shrine Game, the most common range was rounds 5-7. Since then, Horn has had legitimate mid-to-late round buzz. His work during the combine should help to focus that range. If he runs as fast as most think and looks good running drills, it's not outside the realm of possibility that Horn could rise from mid-late on Day 3 to late Day 2. Provided a team can downplay the size issue.