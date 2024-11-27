Joel Klatt rips Travis Hunter's omission for postseason award
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders held his weekly press conference on Tuesday, addressing a controversial and unexpected topic. Travis Hunter's exclusion as a finalist for the prestigious Jim Thorpe Award. Hunter, a two-way phenom who excels as both a cornerback and wide receiver, has been a dominant force in college football. Sanders, himself a former winner of the award, didn’t hold back his criticism, offering to give Hunter his own Thorpe Award in protest.
“I’m going to give him mine. I ain’t using it. It’s just sitting up there collecting dust,” Sanders said. He called Hunter’s omission “the most idiotic thing in college football,” emphasizing that Hunter’s performance as a defensive back is unparalleled. “He rarely gets thrown at… He’s always on point. They basically just messed up all the integrity of the award.”
Hunter’s exclusion has sparked outrage not only in Boulder but across the college football landscape. Media personalities and analysts, including FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt, have echoed Sanders’ sentiments. Klatt tweeted, "Not having Travis Hunter as a finalist for the Thorpe Award is crazy... it devalues the award... He is the best CB in CFB, and his numbers reflect that all his opponents know that."
Indeed, the numbers speak for themselves. Hunter has played 607 defensive snaps this season, an average of 60–70 per game. Despite being on the field so frequently, opposing quarterbacks targeted him only 34 times, or 8.8% of the time. That level of avoidance underscores his elite coverage ability. He has also recorded three interceptions, 31 tackles (22 solo), a tackle for loss, and a game-winning forced fumble against Baylor.
Comparing Hunter’s stats to those of the Thorpe finalists further highlights the snub’s absurdity. For instance, Malaki Starks (Georgia) has 55 tackles but only one interception and no return yards. Similarly, Caleb Downs (Ohio State) has zero interceptions and minimal impact in pass defense. While safeties like Starks and Downs naturally accumulate more tackles due to their roles, Hunter’s metrics as a cornerback—particularly his interception return average and targeted percentage—demonstrate his unique dominance. Jahdae Barron (Texas), the lone cornerback finalist, has four interceptions but has been targeted far more frequently than Hunter, diminishing the weight of his statistics.
This disparity between safeties and cornerbacks also raises questions about the criteria for the Thorpe Award. Cornerbacks like Hunter thrive on coverage metrics and interceptions, while safeties excel in tackles and run support. Lumping both positions together inherently skews the evaluation process. As Sanders noted, “If a DB has eight tackles in a game, then someone messed up. That means that DB allowed a lot of passes to be caught.”
Ultimately, Hunter’s omission reflects poorly on the Thorpe Award and its voting committee. This decision not only undermines the award’s credibility but also disrespects one of the most electrifying talents in college football. If changes are not made, the Thorpe Award risks losing its significance. As Sanders hinted, history may one day recognize a “Deion Sanders or Travis Hunter Award” to honor the legacy of players truly deserving of such accolades. Until then, the committee’s decision remains a glaring stain on college football’s honor.