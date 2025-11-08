Jordan Seaton Injury Proving Costly In Julian Lewis' First Colorado Start
Call it the Colorado Buffaloes paradox. Coach Deion Sanders' squad can't find an adequate balance between quarterback and offensive line play. When one rises, the other falls, and Saturday has been no exception.
Colorado's offensive line is struggling mightily to help freshman quarterback Julian Lewis in his first career start. The former five-star is navigating the heat, but a lack of pass protection or run blocking has the West Virginia Mountaineers on the front foot.
Julian Lewis Under Duress Against Mountaineers
In the first half, WVU has sacked Lewis four times for a collective detriment of 35 yards. The Mountaineers corralled four additional tackles for loss amid a tough start for the Buffs' offense.
Lewis couldn't find a tempo amid a rocky first quarter. Colorado was 0-for-4 on third downs and fell behind 9-0 off a Mountaineer blocked punt that pierced the end zone and an ensuing touchdown drive.
The young quarterback has made some impressive throws, still. Under five minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Buffs trail 19-16.
Lewis entered his first start since high school without a star up front. Left tackle Jordan Seaton was ruled out for Saturday after entering the weekend as a game-time decision.
While it's unclear how or when Seaton sustained his injury, he was spotted with a walking boot on his right foot in Morgantown during pregame warm-ups. The former five-star just missed out on their first full game together, as the missed contest is the first of Seaton's career.
Right tackle Larry Johnson III was also ruled inactive, meaning Lewis's first start has come without both of his starting tackles. Andre Roye Jr., a transfer from the Maryland Terrapins, struggled in his place and was benched for former starting left guard Xavier Hill, who missed last week's contest due to injury and did not start on Saturday.
The shift caused a myriad of broken plays and drives early on. Colorado rushed nine times for just 16 yards throughout the first quarter, along with the relentless pressure, and was constantly set back to third-and-long scenarios. West Virginia's front forced Lewis to go long, as dinking and dunking only ended in trouble.
JuJu Keeping Cool
Colorado's offense found its footing in the second quarter, mainly thanks to Lewis's poise. He showed what made him special at Carrollton High School in Georgia, completing eight of his first 10 throws for 123 yards and a late-half touchdown to wide receiver Joseph Williams.
Wide receiver Omarion Miller also proved a trusty target, making several impressive catches along the sidelines. The Buffaloes' leading receiver ended his first half with three grabs for 81 yards.
Through the first half, Lewis spiraled 11 of his 18 passes for completions with 149 yards and a score. Colorado found itself behind, but the freshman's promise is clear.
Even while bobbing and weaving West Virginia pass rushers, Lewis showed shades of quarterback Shedeur Sanders. He didn't throw any balls in harm's way, remained unfazed in the pocket and pushed through heavy duress to keep the Buffs within striking distance in a tough road environment and against an uber-physical defense.