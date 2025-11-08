Buffs Beat

Live Score Updates From Colorado Freshman Julian Lewis' First Career Start

True freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis is set to make his first college start on Saturday in the Colorado Buffaloes' Week 11 matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers. Stay here for live updates throughout Lewis' start in Morgantown.

Jack Carlough

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

A new era of Colorado Buffaloes football is set to begin Saturday with true freshman phenom Julian "JuJu" Lewis set to make his first career start against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

After watching Lewis throw for 121 yards and one touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats last week, coach Deion Sanders announced Tuesday that the former five-star prospect would start over Kaidon Salter in the Buffs' first trip to West Virginia since 2009. With Colorado coming off back-to-back blowout losses, "Coach Prime" called the decision "common sense."

This article will be updated with scoring plays and key moments from Lewis' first career start, which will kick off at 10 a.m. MT on TNT (simulcast on HBO Max):

Scouting West Virginia

Live Score Updates Colorado Freshman Julian Lewis First Career Start Buffaloes West Virginia Mountaineers Deion Sanders Prime
Nov 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. (15) takes a snap against the Houston Cougars in the first half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Just like Colorado, West Virginia is rolling with a true freshman quarterback this weekend in Scotty Fox Jr., a former three-star prospect set to make his third college start. Fox led the Mountaineers to an upset win over the Houston Cougars last week, accounting for over 200 total yards and three touchdowns.

"They got a freshman that did some wonderful things a week ago," Sanders said of Fox earlier this week. "They shook up, not the world, but college football and the Big 12 with the win last week. I'm proud of them, but we got our work cut out ahead of us."

Defensively, the Mountaineers allow 406.4 yards per game, although Colorado is even worse at 426.4. Safety Fred Perry leads West Virginia with 63 total tackles, and linebacker Chase Wilson has also impressed with a team-high three sacks and two interceptions.

Colorado's Keys To Victory

Live Score Updates Colorado Freshman Julian Lewis First Career Start Buffaloes West Virginia Mountaineers Deion Sanders Prime
Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks with Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Isaiah Hardge (17) before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Once again, the Buffs must slow a dual-threat quarterback and a versatile run game. Improved tackling, particularly in the shorthanded secondary, will be a must for Colorado to secure its fourth win of the season and stay alive in the hunt for bowl eligibility.

Colorado's offense, which reportedly transferred play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur to tight ends coach Brett Bartolone, will likely play things safe with "Coach Prime" hoping to instill confidence in Lewis. Run calls and screen plays could be common early as Lewis gets his feet wet in his first college start.

