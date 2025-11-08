Live Score Updates From Colorado Freshman Julian Lewis' First Career Start
A new era of Colorado Buffaloes football is set to begin Saturday with true freshman phenom Julian "JuJu" Lewis set to make his first career start against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
After watching Lewis throw for 121 yards and one touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats last week, coach Deion Sanders announced Tuesday that the former five-star prospect would start over Kaidon Salter in the Buffs' first trip to West Virginia since 2009. With Colorado coming off back-to-back blowout losses, "Coach Prime" called the decision "common sense."
This article will be updated with scoring plays and key moments from Lewis' first career start, which will kick off at 10 a.m. MT on TNT (simulcast on HBO Max):
Scouting West Virginia
Just like Colorado, West Virginia is rolling with a true freshman quarterback this weekend in Scotty Fox Jr., a former three-star prospect set to make his third college start. Fox led the Mountaineers to an upset win over the Houston Cougars last week, accounting for over 200 total yards and three touchdowns.
"They got a freshman that did some wonderful things a week ago," Sanders said of Fox earlier this week. "They shook up, not the world, but college football and the Big 12 with the win last week. I'm proud of them, but we got our work cut out ahead of us."
Defensively, the Mountaineers allow 406.4 yards per game, although Colorado is even worse at 426.4. Safety Fred Perry leads West Virginia with 63 total tackles, and linebacker Chase Wilson has also impressed with a team-high three sacks and two interceptions.
Colorado's Keys To Victory
Once again, the Buffs must slow a dual-threat quarterback and a versatile run game. Improved tackling, particularly in the shorthanded secondary, will be a must for Colorado to secure its fourth win of the season and stay alive in the hunt for bowl eligibility.
Colorado's offense, which reportedly transferred play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur to tight ends coach Brett Bartolone, will likely play things safe with "Coach Prime" hoping to instill confidence in Lewis. Run calls and screen plays could be common early as Lewis gets his feet wet in his first college start.