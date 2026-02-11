Jordyn Tyson’s Moment With Deion Sanders Is Turning Heads Before NFL Draft
Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson turned his 2025 season into more than a statistical breakout ... he turned it into a statement about growth, maturity, and NFL potential.
Jordyn Tyson's Collegiate Career
Tyson earned Associated Press All-America Third Team honors and First Team All-Big 12 recognition after emerging as one of the conference’s most reliable playmakers. His journey, however, did not begin in Tempe. Tyson started his collegiate career at Colorado, posting 22 receptions for 470 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman before transferring to Arizona State following the 2022 season.
His first year with the Sun Devils in 2023 was largely a recovery campaign after a significant knee injury, effectively serving as a redshirt season. Once healthy, Tyson quickly established himself as a focal point of the offense. In 2024 he hauled in 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns, then followed it with 61 receptions for 711 yards and eight scores in 2025. Across his final two collegiate seasons, Tyson proved he could produce against top competition while serving as a true No. 1 target.
Jordyn Tyson’s Maturity
What separated Tyson from many draft-eligible receivers, though, came off the field. When Arizona State traveled to Boulder on Nov. 22, 2025, Tyson sought out Colorado coach Deion Sanders after the game and offered a private apology for how his departure had unfolded years earlier.
Sanders responded with appreciation, telling Tyson he did not need to apologize and acknowledging the growth he had seen. In an era where transfers and fractured relationships are common, the exchange stood out as a rare moment of accountability and mutual respect.
For NFL evaluators, that interaction could add another layer to Tyson’s profile. Scouts will always value production, size, and athleticism, but emotional maturity and coachability often influence draft rooms just as much.
Sanders later said he was “proud of that moment, not for me, for him,” a comment that underscored Tyson’s development as both a player and a person.
Jordyn Tyson’s Skillset and NFL Draft Landing Spots
On the field, Tyson’s contested-catch ability remains his calling card. At 6-foot-2 with strong body control and competitive hands, he consistently wins in tight coverage and shows a willingness to battle for the football. Those traits, combined with back-to-back productive seasons, have pushed him into early-round draft conversations, with some analysts viewing him among the top receivers in the class.
Several quarterback-needy or receiver-thin teams could view Tyson as an immediate contributor, while playoff contenders may see him as a physical complement to an existing star. Regardless of landing spot, his blend of production, size, and character gives him one of the more well-rounded résumés in the 2026 draft cycle.
Only one franchise will ultimately call his name, but the team that does will be getting more than a stat line. Tyson enters the next level with the tools to become a productive NFL wide receiver and the maturity that organizations increasingly value inside their locker rooms.
