Deion Sanders' Former Player Omarion Miller Doesn't Hold Back On New Goal

The Colorado Buffaloes football team has undergone several changes since Deion Sanders became the head coach. In the rebuild, Sanders did not hesitate to inform some players that it was time for them to leave, creating space for the talent he wanted to recruit.

One of the talents recruited by Sanders was wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who is projected to be a first-round draft pick and is currently one of the best receivers in the country. A few years later, the Buffaloes are experiencing the exit of wide receiver Miller.

Miller entered the transfer portal and, like Tyson, will be joining coach Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils. Tyson even hosted Miller during his visit to Tempe earlier this offseason.

“I plan to try to beat him in his draft stock next year,” Miller said. “He was here on my official visit, and we chatted. Just getting a feel from him being from Colorado—I’m in that same boat, so it was good to hear what he had to say.”

As Colorado continues reshaping its roster under Sanders, the trend of players departing for success elsewhere is becoming hard to ignore.

Tyson has already thrived after leaving, setting a high bar for those who follow. Now, with Miller on a similar path, the Buffaloes may soon see another former receiver turn a fresh start into a statement season.

Not only is Miller leaving Sanders, but his transfer also raises questions about player development and the Colorado program's reputation among receivers. Tyson flourished after leaving the Buffaloes and is now seen as a potential first-round NFL Draft pick.

The only wide receiver to truly flourish under Sanders was Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. While he became a superstar, players like Jimmy Horn Jr., LaJohntay Webster, and Will Sheppard were solid in college but have yet to make an impact in the NFL.

Miller was also benched earlier in the season for allegedly missing a team meeting, highlighting Sanders’ strict approach to accountability. Many programs across the country aren’t nearly as hard on players, and often thrive elsewhere when they find a system that brings out their best.

It may be that both Tyson and Miller are included in that group.

It is only once they are out from under Sanders's wing that they really succeed. It is only once Miller adjusts to his new surroundings at Arizona State that everyone will be waiting to see how far he can go.

It is a reminder that sometimes a change of scenery is just what a player needs in order to reach his full potential.

How High Could Omarion Miller Go In The 2027 Draft?

As of now, Miller’s draft stock is still up in the air.

Many project him as a mid-round pick, but a lot will depend on how he performs with the Buffaloes. Unlike Tyson, Miller won’t have star quarterback Sam Leavitt throwing him the ball, which could make his next season even more telling.

Miller has the chance to make a name for himself at the next level. He’s a true deep threat with the ability to make plays that can change a game, and moving on from Colorado gives him a bigger stage to show what he can do.

Last season, Miller caught 45 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 18 yards per reception—placing him among the top 20 in the nation. His combination of size and speed gives him the tools to succeed in the NFL.

At a larger program like Arizona State, Miller could take his game to the next level and improve his draft stock, turning himself into a legitimate first-round candidate.