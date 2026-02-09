Bad Bunny’s Halftime Performance Had Every NFL Fan Making the Same Patriots Joke
Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny lit up Levi's Stadium with a one-of-a-kind halftime performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday night, when he also may have inadvertently outclassed New England’s offense as he grooved around the field.
You see, the Patriots had posted just 51 total yards of offense and zero points heading into halftime—and you don't need to be an NFL junkie to know that's ... not great. So when, at one point, Benito traversed the gridiron with a football in hand, every fan online (or at least it felt like it) found themselves making the same joke about New England’s struggles.
Take a look at that below:
Ay caramba.
Things were not looking up in the second half, but Pats quarterback Drake Maye finally threw for a touchdown to bring the score to 19–7 with about a quarter left to play, though the Seahawks responded with their fifth field goal of the game to make it 22–7. Maybe a glimmer of hope for New England ... it’s not over until it’s over.
Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.