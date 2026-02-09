Bad Bunny’s Halftime Performance Had Every NFL Fan Making the Same Patriots Joke

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny lit up Levi's Stadium with a one-of-a-kind halftime performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday night, when he also may have inadvertently outclassed New England’s offense as he grooved around the field.

You see, the Patriots had posted just 51 total yards of offense and zero points heading into halftime—and you don't need to be an NFL junkie to know that's ... not great. So when, at one point, Benito traversed the gridiron with a football in hand, every fan online (or at least it felt like it) found themselves making the same joke about New England’s struggles.

Take a look at that below:

Bad Bunny already has more rushing yards than the Patriots 😂 pic.twitter.com/qLeA7uZEYz — Monkey Tilt (@MonkeyTilt) February 9, 2026

Bad Bunny with more rushing yards than any New England Patriots player during that first half. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/jWtCybG5Ec — Nick Whyman (@NickWhyman) February 9, 2026

Bad Bunny has more yards than the Patriots — Céad Míle Fáilte (@ColeyMick) February 9, 2026

Per @NextGenStats: Bad Bunny travelled 124.4 yards with the football, the most by any halftime performer AND the most by any player over the NGS era. A historic run on the national stage pic.twitter.com/AM0JUDuzaQ — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) February 9, 2026

Bad Bunny has carried for more yards than the Patriots. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) February 9, 2026

Bad Bunny just picked up more yards than the Patriots did in the first half.

pic.twitter.com/OF8ht50sfb — Tim Micallef (@tim_micallef) February 9, 2026

This just in Bad Bunny had more rushing yards during his half time show than the entire patriots offense has yards. — 💎MegaTebow💎 (@MegaTebow) February 9, 2026

Ay caramba.

Things were not looking up in the second half, but Pats quarterback Drake Maye finally threw for a touchdown to bring the score to 19–7 with about a quarter left to play, though the Seahawks responded with their fifth field goal of the game to make it 22–7. Maybe a glimmer of hope for New England ... it’s not over until it’s over.

