Deion Sanders Singles Out One NFL Draft Hopeful

The Colorado Buffaloes, under the leadership of Deion Sanders, have not always been on the right side of this conversation. The Buffaloes have seen some of the best players leave the city of Boulder, with these players performing exceptionally well away from their home base.

One of the best examples of a player who left Boulder and thrived elsewhere is Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. He transferred from Colorado shortly after Sanders’ arrival and has since emerged as one of the nation’s most productive receivers.

From the very start, Sanders made it clear what he wanted when he arrived.

His message was clear as he was not comfortable with the team he was handed. However, this also meant that some of the best players had to leave Boulder as Sanders began his rebuilding mission.

As Tyson gets ready for the NFL Draft, Sanders has been vocal about how much he supports his former player, even going as far as hyping him up on social media. Although Tyson was not part of any of the teams that Sanders coached, it just goes to show that Sanders is a player's coach.

"To whom it may concern JORDYN TYSON IS HIM! His Mentality makes him that 1." Sanders wrote on X.

Tyson’s success highlights the difficult tradeoffs that came with Sanders’ aggressive rebuild as soon as he arrived in Boulder. His public support now shows that while the reset was firm, the respect for his players never left.

Why Deion Sanders’ Praise for Jordyn Tyson Speaks Volumes

Not only did Sanders decide Tyson was not part of Colorado’s future, but his continued public support years later speaks volumes. It could be viewed as a gesture of good faith, yet it is also consistent with who Sanders has always been as a coach.

Sanders has built a reputation for going to bat for his players, whether they are still in his program or long gone. Tyson now has a legitimate chance to become a top-10 pick in the NFL Draft.

Receiving backing from a Hall of Fame player and one of college football’s most visible coaches carries real weight at this stage of the process. That support matters even more given that it comes from someone who once made the difficult decision to move in a different direction.

More broadly, it reframes the narrative around Sanders’ tenure at Colorado.

His aggressive roster decisions may have been polarizing, but they have not resulted in burned bridges. Instead, Sanders’ praise for Tyson highlights that his relationships with players are not defined by who stayed or who left, but by belief in their ability.

In backing Tyson now, Sanders shows that even when paths diverge, respect can remain and that respect can help shape a player’s journey to the highest level of the sport.

What Jordyn Tyson’s Rise Reveals About Colorado’s Talent Pipeline

Sanders stepped into the Colorado job knowing a rebuild was inevitable, but the way he approached it immediately drew attention nationally. Instead of slowly reshaping the roster, Sanders chose a full reset that has arguably backfired.

He remained committed to a vision focused on rapid change and players he believed fit his approach.

Tyson was one of the casualties of that reset. Since leaving Boulder, he has become one of the Big 12’s most productive wide receivers and a legitimate national standout, drawing attention across college football.

His projected first-round status in the upcoming NFL Draft highlights both how quickly his career has taken off and the kind of offensive difference-maker Colorado has been missing.

Despite leaving Colorado, Tyson’s rise shows the talent that was once part of Sanders’ roster. It also serves as a reminder that player development can thrive, even when a program’s vision forces difficult departures.