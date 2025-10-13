How Joseph Williams Erupted For Best Game With Colorado Buffaloes
BOULDER — Wide receiver Joseph Williams enjoyed his best game yet with the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, hauling in eight catches for 128 yards and one touchdown.
Coming off a somewhat slow start to his first season in Boulder, the Tulsa transfer stepped up big in several key moments against the Iowa State Cyclones, including late in the fourth quarter when he caught a 38-yard pass from quarterback Kaidon Salter. Williams' clutch final catch came on a 3rd-and-17 and ultimately sealed Colorado's 24-17 win.
"JoJo, he's one of the guys on the team that just always has a smile on his face," Salter said. "He comes to work every day. He's just, he's one of the leaders in that receiver room. He was a Freshman All-American last year at Tulsa, so everybody knows what he's capable of doing. Today, he came out there and showed it. Without the O-line, I wouldn't have been able to get him those passes that he was able to catch."
Joseph Williams Breaks Out Against Iowa State
Williams had recorded 50-plus receiving yards against Delaware, Houston and BYU, but fully broke out against the Cyclones. Perhaps most impressive, five of his eight catches came on third down, including his third quarter touchdown.
"Jo, he just made amazing catches today," Salter said. "He's a dawg, and he showed it today."
One year after winning the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year award at Tulsa, Williams now owns 370 receiving yards and three touchdowns midway through his first season with the Buffs.
"Keeping confidence, keeping my trust in God, getting down the playbook, doing the little things," Williams said about building upon his success at Tulsa. "The little things are what's going to propel me to be able to take that next step."
MORE: What Kaidon Salter Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Massive Win Over No. 22 Iowa State
MORE: Deion Sanders Gets Candid After Colorado's Upset Win Over Iowa State
MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers from Colorado Win Over No. 22 Iowa State
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' MVP Turns Heads In Upset Win Over Iowa State
Deion Sanders Talks Joseph Williams' Success
During his postgame presser on Saturday, coach Deion Sanders was asked about Williams' growing chemistry with Salter.
“I don't know if it's a breakthrough moment," Salter said. "Joseph has been doing his thing. We got to get it to him. That's it, straight up. We got to get it to him. We got a great receiving corps, man. These guys can play... But Joseph is a dawg, man. He's a dawg where he played a year ago, and we're happy to get him, and I've known him for years, his family for years, so I'm glad he chose us."
Williams and the Buffs, who now stand 3-4 (1-3 Big 12), have a bye week up next before taking on the No. 23 Utah Utes in Salt Lake City. If Salter continues to make wise decisions behind an improved offensive line, the sophomore Williams could be in line for another big game.