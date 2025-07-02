Josh Hines-Allen Explains How Travis Hunter Can Help Jacksonville Jaguars 'Immediately'
In arguably the gutsiest move of the NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars brought an immediate burst of energy to their new-look organization when they traded up three spots to select Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall.
Jacksonville coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone showed their commitment to winning by selecting the former Colorado Buffaloes superstar, and veterans such as defensive end Josh Hines-Allen appreciated the aggressive decision. Hines-Allen appeared on the "Rich Eisen Show" earlier this week and was asked about the Jaguars' first-round draft pick.
"I love it," Hines said. "You get what you need and get who you think is gonna put value to the team... To trade from No. 5 to No. 2 to get the best player that I felt was on the board, it speaks volumes for what we have building in our organization. I think James has done a wonderful job, I think (executive vice president of football operations) Tony (Boselli) is doing a wonderful job. I think all three of them together, they're going to bring a type of synergy that can recoup us and make us an organization that can get guys in here that's willing to compete, willing to buy in."
Without any knowledge of the trade, Hines-Allen was initially shocked when Jacksonville pulled the trigger on Hunter.
"When we traded up to No. 2, I was like, 'Wow,'" Hines-Allen said. "This is the guy that I felt like who can help us immediately. I think Travis was the best player in this draft, hands down. To have him on our team now, I can't wait to play with him."
Hunter played on both sides of the ball full-time throughout his two seasons at Colorado under the direction of coach Deion Sanders. In his final college season last fall, the former No. 2 overall prospect led the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) with 1,483 plays — 714 on offense, 748 on defense and another 21 on special teams.
Jacksonville's offensive and defensive rooms must learn to share, but Coen appears committed to allowing Hunter the opportunity to continue playing both ways. Hines-Allen, a former Kentucky Wildcats star and two-time Pro Bowler, added that staying healthy will be key for Hunter to become a true two-way player in the NFL.
"What plagues any NFL player or any professional athlete is injuries. I think if he can allow himself to stay healthy and take care of that, getting in the hyperbaric machine, I think he has a great career ahead of him on both sides of the ball," Hines-Allen said. "Again, is he the best DB? Is he the best wide receiver? Who knows? But is he a great playmaker on both sides of the ball? Yes, he is."
Hunter suffered a couple of contact injuries during his Colorado career but rarely showed signs of fatigue, suggesting he's more than ready to help the Jaguars on both sides of the ball.