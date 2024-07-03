Julian "JuJu" Lewis says Colorado's pro-style coaching stands out above the rest
For the Colorado football team to have a breakout season in its return to the Big 12 this year, much depends on the right arm of quarterback Shedeur Sanders. However, the future of CU football hinges on who will replace Sanders after his final college season.
Ths Buffs "Grown" QB is projected by some as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, meaning the Buffaloes will need a new starting quarterback next year. One potential successor is Julian "JuJu" Lewis, a five-star recruit from Carrollton High School in Georgia. Currently committed to USC, Lewis is being heavily courted by CU and other top programs.
Lewis was the centerpiece of a significant recruiting weekend for the Buffs recently. Fans showed up on campus with signs to welcome him and other recruits, and a local eatery, The Sink, even named a burger after him: “Juju’s Precision Pass Burger.”
Julian Lewis has noted an intriguing aspect of his recruitment by CU. Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, and Colorado's offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, are not typical recruiters. They are seasoned professionals offering genuine insights rather than making empty promises.
“The biggest difference (from January) is we all know each other better,” Lewis told with BuffZone's Brian Howell. “Coach Prime isn’t the kind of person to tell you what you want to hear. Coach Pat (Shurmur) isn’t a recruiter, either. He comes from the NFL, so that’s probably the biggest difference.”
Lewis was recently photographed wearing a CU hat, indicating Boulder’s charm and the Buffs’ recruiting efforts might be swaying his decision. However, Auburn remains a strong contender due to its proximity to his home. The only certainty in Lewis' recruitment saga is the increasing likelihood of his de-commitment from USC. Both Colorado and Auburn offer compelling opportunities, making his final decision highly anticipated.
Initially set to graduate in 2026, Lewis didn’t have CU among his top eight teams a year ago. That list included Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, USC, Oregon, and Texas A&M. However, after reclassifying to the 2025 class in January, CU intensified its recruiting efforts.
“Schools started asking me to (reclassify) and then my dad and I started talking about it,” Lewis said. “We talked to my trainers and my high school coach, Joey King, about it. Everyone said I was ready, so we decided to do it.”
Despite his youth, Lewis has demonstrated exceptional talent. Over the past two years, he threw for 7,212 yards, 96 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. He also excelled at the Elite 11 finals in Los Angeles, showcasing his skills among the nation’s top quarterbacks.
Colorado offers Lewis opportunities to build his brand and capitalize financially under Coach Prime’s brand. Despite this, Boulder presents a stark contrast to the Deep South, which might be a significant factor for a Southern recruit. The choice between CU and Auburn represents two divergent paths for Lewis, each with its own unique appeal and potential for his future career.