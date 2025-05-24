Julian Lewis Graduates After Historic High School Career, Begins Colorado Buffaloes Journey
Quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis, who reclassified from the class of 2026 and signed with the Colorado Buffaloes last December, made a quick trip back to his hometown of Carrollton, Georgia, to walk the stage at Carrollton High School after only three years.
Just months into his college career and fresh off his first semester in Boulder, the 17-year-old freshman paused his spring training to celebrate a rare academic feat—especially for a quarterback of his stature.
The moment marked more than a high school sendoff. It was a symbolic step in Lewis’ transition from prep star to Power Five signal-caller.
Lewis left Carrollton with one of Georgia's most accomplished high school football résumés. Over three seasons under coach Joey King, Lewis started every game, guiding the Trojans to a 39-4 record while establishing himself as the cornerstone of a perennial powerhouse.
In just three years, he passed for 11,010 yards—seventh all-time in Georgia state history—despite playing one fewer season than every quarterback ahead of him. His 144 touchdown passes rank fifth in state history, and he remains the only player to throw for at least 48 touchdowns in three straight seasons.
That dominance earned him back-to-back Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year honors in 2023 and 2024, joining Trevor Lawrence as the only two-time winner. Lewis also became the youngest quarterback ever to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated.
Just like his talent on the field, Lewis’ early graduation didn’t come without hard work.
In a recent YouTube video that Lewis released highlighting his graduation, he detailed the academic grind it took to reclassify: “I had to take three extra online classes during the summer and three extra during the school year just so I could grab those extra credits I needed,” he explained.
That extra work paid off and has laid the foundation for Lewis in Boulder. After wrapping up his first college semester, Lewis shared his academic progress on X:
Now fully embedded in the Buffaloes’ program, Lewis is preparing for his first college season under the guidance of Colorado coach Deion Sanders.
Though he’ll enter a quarterback competition with Liberty transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter and returning backup Ryan Staub, Lewis’ early enrollment gives him a crucial head start.
He’s already learning the playbook, building chemistry with teammates and coaches, and laying the groundwork to eventually compete for the starting job—even as a 17-year-old true freshman.
His decision to fast-track his high school career reflects a deeper mindset, prioritizing growth over the spotlight.
While many elite recruits savor their senior year of high school, Lewis opted to move forward early, signaling a rare sense of focus and maturity. It’s a mentality that mirrors how he plays on the football field: deliberate, composed, and usually a step ahead.
Before returning to Colorado, Lewis left his Carrollton community with a final message. Turning to face the camera directly, he offered a simple but heartfelt farewell: “C-town, it’s been good. It’s time for me to move on. I said it to bigger and better things. I’m gonna catch you boys.”
For Colorado fans, those words marked more than a goodbye—they signaled the beginning of the next chapter in Lewis’ journey in Boulder, Colorado.