Julian Lewis Sends Transfer Portal Message Amid Colorado Mass Exodus

Given the recent flurry of transfers away from the Colorado Buffaloes, one could understand a check-up on quarterback Julian Lewis.

But Boulder's prodigal son isn't going anywhere, at least according to a social media post on Thursday. Heading into an offseason where coach Deion Sanders will have to once again rebuild the Buffs, Lewis will be around.

In the span of 24 hours, Lewis lost his perceived top receiving threat in Omarion Miller and a close friend throughout his recruiting process in offensive lineman Carde Smith. As one of the last remaining hopes for Colorado's future success, he must hope "Coach Prime" can construct a winner around him.

Julian Lewis Staying In Boulder

Lewis reaffirmed his commitment to Colorado in a post on X, sharing a photograph smile and an embrace of transfer portal season's craziness. It's the type of leadership Sanders brought him in for and loyalty the Buffaloes require to not fall off the rails entirely for 2026 and beyond.

What some call chaos, I call home. I love this game! #FolsomField #BuffNation pic.twitter.com/wtogYmJQ1e — Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis QB (@JulianLewis10) December 18, 2025

"Ju Ju" was the highest-rated prospect of Colorado's 2025 recruiting class, a talent almost every school in the nation had its eyes on. Initially pledged to USC, Sanders worked closely with the native of Carrollton, Georgia, to flip his commitment in November 2024.

Lewis started two games and appeared in four for the Buffaloes as a true freshman. He flashed elite capabilities, completing 63 percent of his passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns against West Virginia in his first start.

His play wasn't an issue, but his on-field teammates struggled mightily. The Buffs went 3-9 this past fall, and understandably, several of their stars have chosen not to return.

On Wednesday, Miller and safety Tawfiq Byard entered the portal. Miller was the offense's most productive player, catching three of Lewis's four touchdown passes and ranking fifth in the Big 12 with 808 yards.

Byard was easily the brightest spot on a murky defense, emerging as one of the lone sources of leadership on a unit that flatlined in 2025. Another promising defender, lineman Brandon Davis-Swain, entered the portal on Thursday.

Smith was quick to join him. He was the third-highest-ranked member of Colorado's 2025 class, a four-star recruit from Mobile, Alabama. However, he didn't see the field besides on special teams this past season.

Brennan Marion To Build Offense Around Julian Lewis

While Miller and Smith are sharp hits to Colorado's future, new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion is ready to face the challenge of roster-building. The former Sacramento State coach is likely to bring in a plethora of names from his old school and others who fit his heralded "Go-Go" scheme.

A returner who could be well-positioned for this adjustment is wide receiver Joseph Williams. The sophomore was quick to repost Lewis's tweet while adding a message of his own that affirms his loyalty to Boulder.

Williams was second in most receiving categories this past season, racking up 37 catches for 489 yards and four touchdowns. The former Tulsa Golden Hurricane transfer is poised to take the X receiver spot that Miller left, and his speedy skillset could thrive in Marion's system and help from Lewis.