Analyzing Julian Lewis’ Impact on Colorado One Year After His Commitment
Exactly one year ago, the Colorado Buffaloes were buzzing after five-star quarterback Julian Lewis flipped his commitment from USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans to choose Boulder, setting the tone for a program eager to make national noise in recruiting.
Fast forward to now, Lewis prepares to make his first start at Folsom Field against the Arizona State Sun Devils, while former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who handed the keys over, receives the nod for his first NFL start with the Cleveland Browns.
Few college programs have had a seven-day stretch so saturated with quarterback drama, and potential history in the making.
The anticipation is overwhelming, not just for what might unfold, but for what it represents for the Colorado football program. This won’t feel like just another Saturday or Sunday coming up, as, now in real time, the torch is being passed between generations.
The Day Lewis Chose Boulder
On Nov. 22, 2024, Julian Lewis lit up the college football world on The Pat McAfee Show. Ranked as the No. 2 quarterback and one of the nation’s most coveted recruits, Lewis' commitment to Colorado sent some shockwaves around the country. Until that point, Lewis was expected to be the future face of USC, but the switch to Coach Prime’s program became an unforgettable moment for Colorado.
Lewis, who originally held the No. 1 spot in the 2026 class before reclassifying, brought momentum to Colorado’s recruiting, and gave hope to a program hungry to win. On the field, his skills resemble a blend of rhythm passing and unprecedented command, with comparisons to Cleveland's Dillon Gabriel.
Passing the Torch
The connection between Shedeur Sanders and Julian Lewis is pretty symbolic. As Shedeur prepares for his first NFL start as a rookie with the Cleveland Browns, the baton is being visibly passed to Lewis. This week, Lewis makes his first career start at Folsom Field, a full year after committing.
For Sanders, this is an extraordinary NFL opportunity. He endured a rocky debut last week, thrown to the wolves unexpectedly into a loss that had little preparation. This Sunday’s start against Las Vegas comes after an entire week under center, working with the 2-8 Browns to install a game plan that will fit his strengths.
It’s a rare shot for a fifth-round pick to reshape a franchise, and Sanders has everyone watching, eager to see if this is finally the Buff who bucks the NFL trend and ends the forty-two quarterback nightmare for Cleveland.
What’s at Stake Now
The Buffaloes haven’t had a quarterback start and succeed in the NFL in nearly two decades, with Koy Detmer’s 2005 appearance with the the Philadelphia Eagles as the last lasting mark. Since then, Colorado has only had a running back fill-in and a gadget play—Phillip Lindsay and Chris Brown—rather than a Buff truly taking over the huddle in the NFL.
Lewis’ arrival, and Shedeur’s pro debut could signal a break from those past frustrations. Finally, Colorado has generational talent stepping into starting roles at the precise moment where expectations in Boulder have never been higher.
Looking Forward
For Colorado’s football program, this week will be about watching the future. When Lewis trots out for his first start at Folsom, he represents the dream Sanders sold to him last season, and the next step in a hopeful realization of a sustained quarterback for this era.
Sunday, as Shedeur lines up for his first NFL start, he’ll be carrying the hopes that Colorado has finally built a real quarterback legacy at the next level. Recruiting may be impacted as well, as Lewis’ commitment last season, should also tell top passers nationally that Colorado can be a place that develops and launches quarterbacks to success.