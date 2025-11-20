What Deion Sanders Said About History With Arizona State Coach Kenny Dillingham
The Colorado Buffaloes will face the No. 25 Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday for the team’s final home game of the season. While speaking to the media ahead of the matchup, Colorado coach Deion Sanders took the time to praise Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham.
Dillingham became the head coach of Arizona State in 2023, the same year as Sanders' first season coaching the Colorado Buffaloes. The two have been coaching in the same conference for just as long, as both Colorado and Arizona State went from the Pac-12 to the Big 12.
While the two are coaching opposite sidelines, competing against one another, Sanders highlighted how close they were to being on the same staff.
“We were close to being on the same sideline at one point. We had a tremendous amount of conversation alluding to that. But, he is one of my favorites,” Sanders said while speaking to the media.
This is not the first time Sanders has discussed that the two almost coached on the same sideline. When Colorado hired Sanders, he wanted to add Dillingham to the staff. Sanders never specified what the position was, but it was a real conversation that was had between him and Dillingham.
Before joining Arizona State, Dillingham was the offensive coordinator for the Oregon Ducks in 2022. Dillingham coached a talented roster with quarterback Bo Nix, wide receiver Troy Franklin, and running back Bucky Irving, who are all in the NFL.
Dillingham could have been on a coaching staff in 2023 with quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter, who had a strong connection, putting up big plays. It would have been interesting to see how far the Buffaloes could have gone with both Sanders and Dillingham on the coaching staff.
The two coaches have only faced off once before, in 2023, when the Buffaloes took the win 27-24. Despite coaching against one another, Sanders shared how much respect he has for the Arizona State coach.
“Coach Dillingham, love him to life, man. One of my classmates, you know, we came in at the same time. What he’s done for the program is unbelievable,” Sanders said. “I think he was Big 12 coach of the year, right? Well deserved. Shoulda ran away with it. Shouldn’t have even been close last year. What he did with the program and what he’s doing with the program, I applaud him tremendously. His character. The consistency. What he’s asking for his young men.”
“I’m proud, I’m happy for the opportunity to play against this team this week, and it’s gonna be fun because I got love for the coach.”
While the two coaches have only faced off once, it was an exciting matchup that came down to the final minutes. Arizona State tied the game with just under one minute remaining, but the Buffaloes were able to drive down the field for the game-winning field goal.
The Colorado Buffaloes are 3-7, looking to win their final home game of the season. On the other side, Arizona State is back in the rankings, 7-3, continuing to prove they are a top team in the conference.
The Buffaloes have a chance to pull off a big upset at home with quarterback Julian Lewis getting his second-straight start, the first at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes may have just three wins, but they have put up a fight in several games, including against top-ranked teams.
The Colorado Buffaloes and No. 25 Arizona State Sun Devils will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. MT at Folsom Field.