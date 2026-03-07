Deion Sanders Doesn't Hold Back His Confidence in Quarterback Julian Lewis

The Colorado Buffaloes' offseason has come to a close, and spring camp is underway. With that comes increased access and availability, and coach Deion Sanders and his players made quite the impression with the media this week.

Sanders had plenty to discuss on Friday afternoon, but one topic he didn’t shy away from was redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis. He is expected to step into the starting job after showing promising signs during a handful of starts late last season.

Sanders also expressed confidence in Lewis’ development as a leader while highlighting the depth Colorado has built in the quarterback room this offseason.

“That first snap against Georgia Tech, he’ll be coming around that mountain… He’ll be straight,” Sanders said. “We have a couple of quarterbacks on the roster that can play this game.”

Lewis appears firmly in line to lead the offense, but the Buffaloes made sure to add both experience and competition behind him. Sanders brought in former Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson, along with three-star high school recruit Kaneal Sweetwyne.

That added depth gives the Buffaloes multiple options at the position as competition unfolds throughout the offseason.

For Sanders, Lewis’ continued growth this spring will be critical as Colorado prepares for its season opener against the Yellow Jackets. Based on his comments Friday, though, Sanders believes his young quarterback will be ready for the moment.

What Deion Sanders’ Latest Comments Reveal About Julian Lewis

The unknown still lingers around Lewis, and even with the promise he’s shown in a handful of starts, the pressure is already high. Still, Sanders’s confidence in Lewis heading into the season opener against the Yellow Jackets is an encouraging sign.

The Buffaloes are coming off a three-win season, and the program hasn’t had stability at quarterback since Shedeur Sanders. Lewis looks like the next signal-caller ready to step up after Kaidon Salter wasn’t able to fill that role.

That combination of high expectations and fresh competition makes this spring a pivotal moment for Lewis.

With spring camp underway, every rep and every decision matters as Lewis works to earn the trust of his teammates and coaching staff. How he handles that pressure now could shape not just the season opener, but his role as the leader of the program moving forward.

Why Spring Camp Is a Big Test for Julian Lewis

Lewis is facing plenty of pressure heading into the upcoming season, and that spotlight is already intensifying during spring camp. As the expected starter, Lewis is not only working to prove himself on the field but also to earn his teammates' trust as a leader.

Every rep matters this spring, and every interaction carries added weight as Lewis looks to solidify his role within the program.

That pressure became even more noticeable when Lewis was recently passed over as the top quarterback selection for a spring camp drill in favor of Sweetwyne. Lewis entered the program as a former five-star recruit and is widely expected to lead the offense.

The moment served as a reminder that nothing will be handed to him this spring.

The competition only adds to the stakes. The depth is intentional, as Sanders and his staff have made it clear they want competition at every position.

There is no shortage of things riding on Sanders and the Buffaloes this season, and much of that will be placed squarely on Lewis’s shoulders.

The young redshirt freshman has limited starting experience, but heading into spring ball, he has all the expectations placed squarely on him.

Not only will Lewis have to help lead this team, which is still finding its identity, but if he steps up to the challenge, he has every opportunity to prove himself as the leader this team so desperately needs.