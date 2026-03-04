Julian Lewis Reveals First Impressions of Colorado's New Offense

Beauty is hard to quantify, but Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis is ready to do so.

He did on Wednesday what offensive coordinator Brennan Marion wasn't afforded the long-awaited chance for on Monday — talk a little football. He raved over the new play-caller's "Go-Go" system, acknowledging it's been difficult to learn but has "beautiful" potential.

Julian Lewis Loving Colorado's New-Look Offense

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

"It looked beautiful to me," Lewis said. "Until you get on that NCAA playbook and you run it a couple of times. UNLV, oh goodness. It's gonna be crazy, and it's exciting that Coach Marion brought in that offense. I'm just blessed to run it."

Lewis made four promising appearances at quarterback with Colorado last season. When allowed to air it out most against West Virginia, he peaked for 299 yards and two touchdowns. Marion has a strong history in developing quarterbacks, and his system should bring flexibility for a playstyle Lewis is still figuring out as a redshirt freshman.

The freedom Marion's system has allowed at UNLV and as Sacramento State's head coach should bode well for his fit, but a vocal leadership presence has motivated Lewis throughout an meticulous learning process.

"Coach Marion is a great guy, great leader," Lewis said. "It's always better coming from somebody with real football experience. Knowing coach Marion was a receiver, just hearing his point of view coming from the receiver side, it doesn't get any better than that, knowing what he's done with quarterbacks. You can't really talk back to anything he says. You just got to listen and try to soak as much of it as you can."

Brennan Marion's Money Moves

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To guide the quarterback room, Marion brought in a former signal caller of his, Hajj-Malik Williams. The former FCS standout transferred to UNLV in 2024, where Marion was offensive coordinator, and instantly became a dangerous dual-threat. He threw for 1941 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for 851 yards and nine scores.

More importantly, Williams and Lewis have a bond that dates back to childhood.

"I've known Hajj since I was six years old," Lewis said. "He's like big bro to me. We grew up training together. Bringing him in is like having an older brother, somebody I can lean on, look for when I need a tip about Coach Marion ... Having that right-hand guy who's experienced it and just understands the offense. When you can hear from a player, it feels good."

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Colorado did extensive work to provide Lewis help this offseason, bolstering the wide receiver room through the transfer portal. A star-studded class of pass-catchers includes Danny Scudero, last year's national receiving yards leader, DeAndre Moore Jr. and Kam Perry. Scudero and Perry will address the media this Friday.

They'll help take pressure off the Buffaloes' youthful returning receivers in Joseph Williams, Quanell Farrakhan Jr. and Quentin Gibson. But together, they're ready to build Colorado's offense into a powerhouse.

"Honestly, it's been amazing," Lewis said. "We've got a lot of guys with the same mindset. That makes football practice a lot easier, makes bonding a lot easier when there's a lot of guys that all have the same goals. We just want to win right now."