Colorado Receivers Turn Heads at Workout With LaJohntay Wester

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason is winding down, but the real work begins with spring camp just around the corner. Coach Deion Sanders and his staff are gearing up, and now alumni are stepping in to make a big impact.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver LaJohntay Wester is back in Boulder, looking to help the newly revamped Buffaloes receiving corps. On Sunday morning, he took to social media, calling on all Buffaloes receivers to meet him for an afternoon workout.

NFL Baltimore Ravens wide receiver LaJohntay Wester | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Coach Steph Brown (@CoachBrown_MDN) in the lab with:



🔥 LaJohntay Wester (Baltimore Ravens)

🔥 Kamryn “Kam” Perry 🦬

🔥 Danny Scudero 🦬



Spring ball about to look different.#SkoBuffs 🦬 #GoBuffs #NFLPipeline pic.twitter.com/dNtfSiGx9D — Ossacin’s Ducktail (@OssacinDucktail) February 23, 2026

Wester played for Sanders during his final season in Boulder before being drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round of last year’s NFL Draft. He shared the field with Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr., who was led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

That 2024 season remains a highlight of Sanders’ three years in Boulder, when the Buffaloes won nine games.

Although Wester didn’t record a catch in his rookie season, mostly playing on special teams, his return to the Buffaloes brings pro-level experience to spring workouts. His hands-on leadership could provide the spark the offense needs as camp gets underway.

MORE: NFL Legend Barry Sanders Speaks Candidly on Deion Sanders' Star Power

MORE: Why Julian Lewis Suddenly Matters More In The Big 12

MORE: Joseph Williams Drops Powerful Social Media Post Amid Colorado's Winter Workouts

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

LaJohntay Wester’s Workout Puts Transfer Portal Wideouts on Display

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado wideout Lajohntay Wester (WO46) talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images | Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

The newest Buffaloes from the transfer portal made their presence felt at Wester’s workout.

Miami (OH)’s Kam Perry and San Jose State’s Danny Scudero were two of the standouts, showcasing their speed and explosiveness.

Both players are expected to make an immediate impact this season, joining Texas’ DeAndre Moore Jr. in a receiving corps that already has plenty of buzz. Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion is running the “Go-Go” offense, and one thing it demands above all else is speed.

That’s exactly what Scudero and Perry bring. Scudero led the nation last season in receiving yards, while Perry averaged more than 20 yards per catch. This isn’t the same Buffaloes offense from last season—or, in some ways, even the 2024 team Wester played for.

If Scudero, Perry, and Moore can fully harness their speed and playmaking, Colorado’s receiving corps could become one of the fastest and most dynamic in the nation. With Wester’s guidance, the group has pro-level leadership to lean on.

With Marion’s “Go-Go” system in place, this group looks ready to set a new tempo for the Buffaloes' offense.

Inside LaJohntay Wester’s Impact on Colorado’s Wide Receiver Room

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wester may not be a household name like Hunter, a top NFL Draft pick, but what he brings to the table is exactly what Perry and Scudero could use. They could use coaching from a polished route runner and an undersized wide receiver who knows how to get open.

Those similarities are where Wester could have the biggest impact on the program. Overlooked and undervalued at Colorado, he still earned a shot with the Ravens as a Day 3 draft pick.

Even though he didn’t see much playing time during his rookie season, Wester spent a full year learning from a world-class NFL organization.

That experience gives him insights you can’t get from a classroom or film session. By sharing that knowledge with Perry, Scudero, and the rest of the Buffaloes' receivers, he could help turn potential into production this offseason.