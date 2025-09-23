How Kaidon Salter-Sincere Brown Connection Is Paying Off for Colorado Buffaloes
BOULDER — The Colorado Buffaloes entered last Saturday night desperate for honest offensive work. What they got was sincere.
Wide receiver Sincere Brown only had one catch, but it was a 68-yard touchdown that put Colorado in the driver's seat against the Wyoming Cowboys. Standout quarterback Kaidon Salter rolled right, and as his dynamic legs confounded the defense, he directed the former FCS star into a house call.
Brown went "meep meep" as he dusted 11 Wyoming E. Coyotes for the score, reaching the second-fastest top speed of any player in the nation this season. Even if just for a moment, his chemistry with Salter was crystal clear and all the Buffs needed.
Sincere Brown's Scores A Testament To Teamwork
The little things have been crucial in finding Brown paydirt. On his first Colorado touchdown from 71 yards out against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens, then-quarterback Ryan Staub changed his route to a streak before the snap. A similar audible garnered him another chunk play later in the quarter.
Brown gave Salter his flowers for the signal caller's sublime performance last Saturday, noting that they had history well before their touchdown hookup.
“Before I came here, I had a relationship with Kaidon," Brown told reporters on Tuesday. "[I] just gotta continue to get with him. We trust each other more than ever. He's a talented guy, I'm a talented guy, so we just got to play together for the rest of the season and show the world."
Brown leads the Big 12 with 29 yards per reception (minimum seven catches) as Colorado's big-play machine. He's the total package of size and speed and should see increased involvement in the Buffs' meandering pass game.
Brown Shows Kaidon Salter Love
As Salter took onus in squashing the Buffaloes' extensive quarterback battle, reasons for its occurrence are starting to appear. The senior's experience was well-known, but an unveiled, powerful belief in his teammates could lead to greener pastures for the offense as a whole.
"It's exactly how I want it to be," Brown said of the quarterback situation. "Kaidon is stepping up to the plate and showing a lot of leadership.”
Brown's touchdown showed Salter's decisiveness when improvising, another factor that could overcome some of Colorado's structural flaws.
“When you’re playing with a guy like Kaidon, play to his strengths like he plays to my strengths," Brown said.
Many tougher tests for the Buffs lie around the corner, as four consecutive Big 12 powers are next on their schedule. Salter must continue to shine bright, and receivers like Brown can complement his skills with game-changing impact.
“That's who Kaidon is," said Brown of Salter's night against Wyoming. "He's been that guy, he's been doing that before he even got to Colorado … He trusts all of us as much as we trust him. Once both of us click, you see what we can do.”
Brown Hungry For More
Proudly hosting shades of Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss, Brown models himself after one of many NFL legends to cross paths with coach Deion Sanders and Colorado's locker room.
"Ever since I saw him as a young player, I always wanted to be like him in some type of way," Brown said. "My know is the expectation you have to live up [to] when you compare yourself to him. . . A lot of people like to call me Moss Jr., so at the end of the day, when I go out there, I got to show them Moss Jr."
His journey from USF Bulls benchwarmer to Campbell Fighting Camel offensive engine to dramatic touchdowns at Folsom Field is admirable. But Brown's final college season could prove to be the most important.
"If you're a dawg, you can play anywhere," Brown said. "This is an NFL-based program, it's like a mini NFL. . . You get exactly what you want every single day, it's not a fall-off."
Just like any pro team, every week is a reset for "Coach Prime" and Colorado. Finding their swagger against Wyoming was invaluable with a daunting slate ahead, and Brown is ready to keep the much-needed boost alive.
"Getting our confidence and just allowing us to be who we are," said Brown of the impact his splash plays have had on the offense. "Finding our identity, knowing exactly who we [are], knowing what we have on the offensive side, knowing how to use the offensive pieces that we do have, and when it's time to execute, it's time to execute."