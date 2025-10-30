Kaidon Salter Receives Surprising Endorsement From Denver Broncos Great
Denver Broncos great and Super Bowl 50 champion Aqib Talib recently shared some interesting thoughts on how the Colorado Buffaloes should manage the quarterback position moving forward.
Despite Kaidon Salter's ongoing struggles, Talib believes the Buffs should stick with the veteran in their final four regular season games. A bowl game is still technically on the table, and Talib sees Salter as giving Colorado its best chance at winning six games.
"What do you change? The quarterback again? We already ran through the quarterbacks when they went through the gauntlet of quarterbacks. We saw guys in the game, and I think Salter is the guy," Talib said on DNVR's "No Lie Zone with Aqib Talib" podcast. "If we're gonna get to a nice bowl game and finish the season out strong, I think he's the guy."
Colorado's Ongoing Quarterback Woes
The most important position in football remains an ongoing source of stress for coach Deion Sanders and his staff. Salter has started the past five games but has largely struggled outside of the Iowa State win, throwing five interceptions in losses to BYU, TCU and Utah.
Still, Talib believes there's not much "Coach Prime" can to do improve his team outside of the quarterback position.
"If it's not the quarterback, what else do you change and it really makes a difference?" Talib said.
How Ready Is Julian Lewis?
It has become increasingly clear that "Coach Prime" doesn't yet hold enough trust in freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis to give him his first college start. Even when things reached a new level of ugly against Utah, Sanders turned to Ryan Staub in the fourth quarter.
Lewis played only briefly in Colorado's win over Delaware, completing 2-of-4 passes for eight yards.
"We saw the five-star (Lewis) in there, man," Talib said. "He got his chance, he got in there. If he was that ready, he'd be in right now. It must be something that we're not seeing behind the scenes that's showing he's not ready like that yet. Maybe it don't look that good in practice. Maybe it don't look that good behind closed doors, and that's maybe why he's not in there right now."
Talib also disagreed with the idea of moving on from offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, insisting that changing play callers with four games left would be "playing with fire."
Aqib Talib's Faith In Kaidon Salter
For now, all signs point to Salter closing the season as Colorado's starting quarterback.
"I think Salter can get it done, man," Talib said. "I wouldn't change nothing. I'd set new goals and make sure my guys are prepared, try to light a fire up under the guys we got in right now, is what I'd try to do."
Colorado will host the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday at 5 p.m. MT (Fox Sports 1).