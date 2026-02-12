The Key To a Crucial Defensive Turnaround at Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders knows his defense must take a major step forward in his fourth season with the program after a down year in 2025. The team’s main struggle was stopping the run - a weakness that must improve for the Buffaloes to be a competitive football team.

Colorado third-year defensive coordinator Robert Livingston faces significant pressure to have his unit perform at a high level in 2026.

Colorado's Sacks

Last season, Colorado also struggled to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks. The Buffaloes totaled just 13 sacks in 2025, ranking 129th nationally, averaging 1.08 sacks per game. This deficiency cannot continue, as relying on a secondary to cover for long stretches is unsustainable, leading to explosive passes and giving quarterbacks room to run.

The offseason and transfer portal cycle addressed this issue directly. Colorado added edge rushers Toby Anene and Vili Taufatofua, along with defensive tackles Dylan Manuel and Santana Hopper. As starters in 2025, this group combined for 16.5 sacks. With their skill sets and potential matchups against opposing lines, they could significantly boost the pass rush in 2026.

Colorado Tackles For Loss

Improving against the run is equally critical. In 2025, Colorado was one of the nation’s weakest run defenses. Generating negative plays was a major issue - the team recorded just 60 tackles for loss (102nd nationally) and averaged 5.0 per game (91st nationally). When offenses are able to move the ball on early downs, it forces Colorado into disadvantageous passing situations.

The new defensive front brings proven playmakers. Anene, Taufatofua, Manuel, and Hopper collectively tallied 33 tackles for loss in 2025, and linebackers Liona Lefau and Giodeon Lampron added another 20.5. Personnel alone sets the stage for a much stronger run defense, and with Livingston emphasizing a culture of stopping the run and creating negative plays, the impact could be even greater.

Colorado Red Zone Defense

Red-zone defense was another area of struggle last season. The Buffaloes allowed touchdowns on 63.04 percent of red-zone trips, ranking 93rd nationally. Many of these failures stemmed from poor run defense, as tight spaces near the goal line favor ground attacks. Success in the red zone is closely tied to negative plays—putting offenses behind the chains makes scoring more difficult and forces field goals instead of touchdowns.

The 2026 Buffaloes look markedly different from last year’s team. They now have the playmakers up front to create negative plays, disrupt offenses, and set up their secondary for success. The next step will be turning potential into production, as a cohesive front and disciplined coverage could transform Colorado’s defense into a much more formidable units.

In Sanders' fourth season at Colorado, can the Buffaloes take a major step forward on defense to make noise in the Big 12 conference?