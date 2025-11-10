Kickoff Time Update for Colorado's Senior Night Game Against Arizona State
The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders are currently enjoying a bye in week 12 of the college football season, and the kickoff time for Colorado's final home game of the season has been announced as a six-day hold. As a result, the kickoff time and TV channel for the Buffs' week 13 matchup with Arizona State will be announced on Sunday, Nov. 16.
With it being the last game in Folsom Field, Colorado is expecting to have Senior Day festivities before the game as a number of Buffs will be playing the final home game of their respective careers.
Colorado's Current Outlook
Colorado quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis got his first start of the season in the loss to West Virginia, but Sanders and the Buffaloes have seemingly found their future at the quarterback position. Lewis finished with 299 passing yards and two touchdowns, completing 22 of 35 pass attempts. Despite the loss, it was clear that the freshman quarterback was able to adjust to the speed of the college game.
"He was a little nervous early on until he got right, but he got out of the pocket, scrambled, did some good things with the ball, threw the ball away. That's some of the best things that he did, so the kid is going to be alright," Sanders said when assessing Lewis' performance against West Virginia's defense.
Lewis' mobility was on full display on Saturday as the Buffs seem to have another quarterback that can avoid sacks and extend plays, akin to current Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders.
MORE: What Colorado Quarterback Julian Lewis Said After Impressing In First College Start
MORE: Three Big Takeaways From the Colorado Buffaloes' Loss to West Virginia
MORE: What Deion Sanders Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Loss to West Virginia
Arizona State's New Look Offense
Arizona State, on the other hand, has had to replace starting quarterback Sam Leavitt with backup quarterback Jeff Sims after Leavitt's foot injury required surgery that will sideline him for the rest of the season. Despite the quarterback troubles, the Sun Devils are 6-3, trending in a positive direction under coach Kenny Dillingham.
Most Recently, Arizona State beat Iowa State 24-19, and Sims finished with 177 passing yards and one touchdown. However, the bigger story was Sims' success on the ground as the Sun Devils quarterback totaled 228 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries, averaging 7.9 yards per carry.
Sims' elite abilities in the rushing games will most likely cause problems for Colorado's defense. The Buffaloes rank No. 132 out of 136 FBS teams, allowing an average of 210 rushing yards per game.
Week 12 Scouting
Before Arizona State and Colorado square off at Folsom Field in week 13, the Sun Devils will host the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, Nov. 15, with kickoff scheduled for 11 a.m. MT. With Colorado on a bye week, Buffs fans can get a glimpse at Sims and the Sun Devils as they play West Virginia, Colorado's most recent opponent.