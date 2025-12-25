Surprising List Of Colorado Buffaloes' Biggest NIL Valuations

The Colorado Buffaloes are facing a mass exodus through the NCAA Transfer Portal. One reason that players enter the portal in the current college football landscape is due to Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals.

The current Colorado Buffaloes players with the highest NIL Valuation according to On3 are notable when evaluating who will be on the team next season.

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines as his team takes on the ASU Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Colorado Players With Highest NIL Valuation

Jordan Seaton: $1.7M Julian Lewis: $1.1M Omarion Miller: $570K Jehiem Oatis: $390K Tawfiq Byard: $358K Dre’lon Miller: $321K Noah King: $315K Christian Hudson: $312K Carde Smith: $311K Zarian McGill: $119K

NIL valuations are not how much players are earning, but On3’s way of measuring a player’s projected annual value. It combines roster value and NIL value.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

One of the most significant aspects of the top 10 Colorado players is that only two are set to return to the team in 2026: offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and quarterback Julian Lewis. Offensive lineman Zarian McGill is also in the top 10, but is headed to the NFL in 2026.

The remainder of the top 10 in NIL valuation have announced their intention to enter the portal. With the number of players set to leave the team, the Buffaloes will lose several highly valued players.

MORE: Deion Sanders Reportedly Hires Familiar Name As Colorado Running Backs Coach

MORE: Why Shedeur Sanders Will Bounce Back From Late-Season Struggles

MORE: Insider Reveals Biggest Reason Behind Colorado's Transfer Portal Mass Exodus

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Jordan Seaton Highest NIL Valuation On Colorado

Seaton has the highest NIL valuation and is one of the most critical players on the Buffaloes. Seaton has been with the program for two years, both of which have been dominant. He missed three games due to a foot injury, but allowed just two sacks and five quarterback hurries over 328 pass protection snaps.

Seaton will be entering his third year with the program, which will likely be his last, as he could declare for the NFL draft after the 2026 season.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After a 3-9 season, it was possible Seaton would enter the portal, but he is expected to return to the Buffaloes in 2026. Seaton will play a prominent role in Colorado’s offense next season, with Lewis set to be the team’s week 1 starter. As Colorado looks to take a step forward, having an elite player on the offensive line who is also a veteran on the team will be crucial.

Julian Lewis Ready To Lead The Buffaloes

Lewis is preparing for a big year with the Buffaloes after developing throughout the 2025 season. He was a big pickup in the 2025 recruiting class, initially committed to the USC Trojans before flipping to Colorado.

Lewis started in three games this season, his first being against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Nov. 8. Colorado coach Deion Sanders decided to redshirt Lewis, which meant the quarterback did not play in the final game of the season.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"I've made a decision that JuJu is going to redshirt," Sanders told the media when announcing the decision. "That's my decision. I want what's best for the kid, what's best for his family, what's best for this wonderful university that has given me the tremendous opportunity and given him the opportunity. I think for the program, it's best for everyone, but mainly it's great for him."

Lewis passed for 589 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. The Buffaloes hired offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, who helped turn programs around by fixing the offense. With Marion and Seaton's return, Lewis is set up for success in 2026 and beyond.

Though four games are a small sample size, the young quarterback has a high ceiling. He made some big throws, and with Marion, Lewis has the chance to take off in 2026.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES