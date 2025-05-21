LaJohntay Wester, Coach Willie Taggart Emotional Reunion At Baltimore Ravens
Before thrilling Colorado Buffaloes fans with jaw-dropping Hail Mary catches and electrifying punt returns in 2024, receiver LaJohntay Wester was already carving out a name for himself at Florida Atlantic University under then-head coach Willie Taggart.
Two years after their paths last crossed in Boca Raton, the duo is now reuniting in the NFL.
Selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the 203rd overall pick, Wester’s call from the Baltimore Ravens felt less like a business call and more like a homecoming. In footage released from the Ravens’ war room, it was Taggart—now Baltimore’s running backs coach—who placed the call to deliver the life-changing news to Wester.
“941,” Taggart said, referencing the area code for Palmetto, Florida, where Wester grew up. On the other end, Wester was surrounded by family members whose cheers and celebration nearly drowned out the call.
“You ready to come out here and do something?” Taggart asked.
“I can’t hear you,” Wester replied through the noise, asking his family to quiet down. “They going crazy!”
“They going crazy,” Taggart echoed to the room, laughing with fellow staffers as the emotional moment unfolded.
Amid the chaos, the message still landed clearly.
“We get to do it again,” Wester told his former coach—now a mentor once more—as their NFL journey together officially begins.
Those words—simple but profound—captured the moment perfectly. This was more than a draft pick; It was about returning to a familiar bond built on trust and a shared work ethic.
Taggart, who helped develop Wester’s game during multiple seasons at FAU, knew precisely what type of player he was campaigning for. “He’s got a great family,” Taggart said in additional war room footage. “He’s gonna come ready to practice every day.”
That blue-collar mindset has long defined Wester’s football identity. At FAU, he amassed more than 2,700 receiving yards and recorded 21 touchdowns under Taggart’s leadership.
Despite being listed at 5-foot-11 and 167 pounds, Wester consistently played above his frame. His quickness, agility, and high football IQ made him a versatile weapon in the slot and a dangerous return threat on special teams. When he transferred to Colorado ahead of the 2024 season, he quickly won over fans and coaches alike.
Under Colorado coach Deion Sanders, Wester became a key playmaker for the Buffaloes and a consistent target for quarterback Shedeur Sanders. His impact was felt almost immediately with a jaw-dropping last-second Hail Mary catch that helped propel the Buffaloes to a dramatic overtime win against Baylor.
At Colorado, Wester finished the year with 74 catches for 931 yards and 10 touchdowns, including a punt return he housed against Utah that showcased his elite open-field instincts and game-changing speed.
For a sixth-round pick, the road to success is never easy. But Wester enters the NFL armed with something few rookies have — a coach who believes in him, trusts him, and understands precisely what he brings to the field and the locker room.
The noise on draft day may have drowned out the words, but the connection between Wester and Taggart was unmistakable. What started years ago at FAU has found new life in Baltimore—this time, on football’s biggest stage.