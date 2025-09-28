Live Score Updates: Colorado Buffaloes, BYU Cougars Meet In Alamo Bowl Rematch
BOULDER — About nine months after falling to the BYU Cougars in last season's Alamo Bowl, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to flip the script against their respected Big 12 Conference counterpart on Saturday night.
Coach Deion Sanders may not admit it, but many CU players have revenge on their mind after the disappointing finish to last season, particularly those who sat out in San Antonio due to injury. Still, it's a new year, and both squads feature plenty of new faces.
For the 3-0 No. 25 BYU Cougars, their most notable change comes at the quarterback position as freshman Bear Bachmeier now lines up under center in place of Jake Retzlaff, who transferred to Tulane following a school suspension. The 2-2 Buffs are expected to give Kaidon Salter his fourth start of the season at quarterback.
This article will be updated with scoring plays and key moments during Colorado's Saturday night game (8:15 p.m. MT, ESPN) against BYU:
Colorado Buffaloes vs. BYU Cougars Pregame Injury Report
Colorado's most notable losses include cornerback RJ Johnson, running backs Simeon Price and DeKalon Taylor, defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas and EDGE Samuel Okunlola. For BYU, second-leading rusher Sione Moa and three others are out.
Scouting The BYU Cougars
The aforementioned Bachmeier has performed well through his first three college games, throwing for 518 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in wins over Portland State, Stanford and East Carolina. BYU's offense has leaned heavily on running back LJ Martin, whose 342 rushing yards rank third in the Big 12 entering Saturday.
Defensively, the Cougars are physical up front and feature one of the Big 12's best linebacker duos in Jack Kelly and Isaiah Glasker. Cornerback Evan Johnson leads BYU with two interceptions, and safeties Raider Damuni and Faletau Satuala each have one pick.
"They have been shutting down things and doing the darn thing," Sanders said of BYU's defense. "They are physical and tough. That's the team I know we're going to face — a tough, physical team. I admire him (BYU coach Kalani Sitake) so much. He played at the university, had an opportunity to play pro ball, just a straight-up winner."
MORE: BYU vs. Colorado Score Prediction Signals Upset Alert in Boulder
MORE: Randy Moss’ Mentorship Quietly Transforming Colorado’s Receiver Room
MORE: Shilo Sanders Follows in Prime Time’s Footsteps With 49ers Workout
Colorado Keys To Victory
Along with keeping Martin quiet in BYU's backfield, Colorado's defense will be challenged to slow the Cougars' often creative offense. Expect BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick to open things up and challenge a somewhat depleted CU front.
On offense, the Buffs need running backs Dallan Hayden and Micah Welch to step up in place of the injured DeKalon Taylor and Simeon Price. Getting wide receiver Dre'lon Miller active early and continuing to feed Sincere Brown throughout will also help Colorado complete the upset.