Shilo Sanders Follows in Prime Time’s Footsteps With 49ers Workout

Shilo Sanders gets a shot at the NFL with a San Francisco 49ers workout, following in his father Deion’s footsteps. Though making the roster is tough as an undrafted free agent, Shilo's journey keeps the Colorado Buffaloes in the national spotlight and adds to the Sanders legacy.

Thomas Gorski

The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders found their way back into the win column this week, but surprisingly, that wasn’t the biggest national storyline for the program.

On Tuesday night, news broke that another Sanders could be heading to San Francisco. Former Colorado safety Shilo Sanders, Deion’s son, had a work out for the 49ers, per Ian Rapoport.

San Francisco has been hit hard by injuries in the secondary and brought in six players for tryouts, with Shilo among them. It’s a familiar connection, too—Deion played one memorable season with the 49ers in 1994, helping them to a Super Bowl title.

Shilo hasn’t been on a roster since his release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who signed him as an undrafted free agent after the 2025 NFL Draft. He didn’t stick on the practice squad and Deion Sanders hinted earlier this week that he might pivot to acting.

Now, he’s getting another shot in the NFL. It’s only a workout, but a chance with one of the NFL’s most respected franchises could reopen the door to the league. 

With the Sanders name already tied to 49ers history as "Prime Time", all eyes are on San Francisco to see if Shilo can carry the legacy forward.

How Real Is Shilo Sanders’ Shot With the 49ers?

The chances of Sanders landing in San Francisco are still slim. It would make for a great story, but after not sticking with the Buccaneers—even on their practice squad—it’s an uphill climb for the former Colorado safety.

The 49ers’ injury problems in the secondary give Shilo a small shot at making the team. He might get a shot at the practice squad, but it’s not going to be easy. 

The workout is really just a way for him to remind teams he’s still around. Still, in the NFL, things can flip quickly, so it’ll be interesting to see where Shilo lands.

What Does This Mean For The Colorado Football Program?

This just brings more attention to Coach Prime and the Buffaloes. Shilo may not have been the biggest name on the team like his brother Shedeur or Heisman winner Travis Hunter, but he had plenty of moments that fans still remember. 

Even without being the star, his journey keeps Colorado in the spotlight and shows the program is about more than just winning games.

Deion Sanders Explains Why He Sees Acting in Shilo’s Future

Deion Sanders is always honest about football, family, and what comes after the game. When it comes to his son Shilo, he sees a path that goes well beyond the field.

He remembered a time he almost stepped away from sports to try acting, and it gave him an idea of the kinds of opportunities his son could have. Sanders thinks his son’s personality and confidence would fit well in front of a camera, whether for movies or streaming projects.

That same spark is what makes Shilo stand out on the field and in everyday life. For Deion, it’s about imagining a new kind of spotlight—one shining on his son just like it once did on him.

