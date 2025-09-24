BYU On Upset Alert At Colorado: Score Prediction
The Colorado Buffaloes will host the No. 25 ranked BYU Cougars at Folsom Field on Saturday, Sep. 27. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on ESPN.
This is a rematch of last season’s Alamo Bowl, where BYU dominated Colorado. Will Deion Sanders and his team avenge this loss on Saturday night?
Colorado vs. BYU Preview, FPI Prediction
ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Buffaloes a 22.7 percent chance to beat the visiting Cougars.
Colorado is 2-2 this season with wins over the Delaware Blue Hens and Wyoming Cowboys. The two losses were at the hands of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Houston Cougars. This will be their second Big 12 conference game.
The Buffaloes have already undergone multiple starting quarterback changes. They began the year with Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter under center, but switched to Ryan Staub after Week 2. One start of Staub was enough for Sanders to go right back to Salter.
In Salter’s first start back against Wyoming, he went 18/28 passing for 304 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also was the Buffaloes leading rusher with 86 yards and one touchdown.
BYU has got their season off to a perfect 3-0 start with wins over the Portland State Vikings, Stanford Cardinal, and East Carolina Pirates. The Cougars are led by junior running back LJ Martin. In their three games, Martin has 40 carries for 342 yards and one touchdown. This is good for an average of 8.6 yards per carry.
Colorado vs. BYU Betting Odds
Colorado is a 6.5 point home underdog vs. BYU according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Buffaloes have odds of +200 to win the game outright, while BYU is -245.
The over/under is currently at 48.5 points.
Colorado vs. BYU Score Prediction
Out of Colorado’s first five games this season, four of them are at home. It would be extremely disappointing if they came out of this stretch with a 2-3 record. After this game against BYU, Colorado will have just three home games remaining along with four road games.
If Colorado falls in this spot, a bowl game appearance is in jeopardy. However, a win and just like that, they would be 1-1 in Big 12 play and feel very much in the race as the second half of the season approaches. These two teams played in the Alamo Bowl last December with BYU winning 36-14. Deion Sanders downplayed the revenge factor this week to reporters.
“Every game means a lot…I ain’t with that ‘get back’ stuff,” Deion Sanders said. “I’m with that ‘Let’s get ‘em’ stuff.”
This game will be a big test for Kaidon Salter against a BYU defense that has allowed just 5.3 points per game this season. Was his performance against Wyoming a sign he is settling into the Buffaloes system or was that just a product of the opponent on the other side of the field?
Colorado is going to throw everything they have at BYU to avoid falling to 0-2 in conference play. Buffaloes win outright, pulling the upset.
Colorado 30, BYU, 27
