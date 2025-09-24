Buffs Beat

BYU On Upset Alert At Colorado: Score Prediction

The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders are hosting the BYU Cougars in their Big 12 home opener. Colorado comes into the game as nearly a touchdown underdog. Can they pull off the upset?

Cory Pappas

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes will host the No. 25 ranked BYU Cougars at Folsom Field on Saturday, Sep. 27. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on ESPN. 

This is a rematch of last season’s Alamo Bowl, where BYU dominated Colorado. Will Deion Sanders and his team avenge this loss on Saturday night? 

Colorado vs. BYU Preview, FPI Prediction

Colorado Buffaloes BYU Cougars Score Prediction Deion Sanders FPI Folsom Field Big 12 Conference Coach Prime Kaidon Salter
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before a game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Buffaloes a 22.7 percent chance to beat the visiting Cougars. 

Colorado is 2-2 this season with wins over the Delaware Blue Hens and Wyoming Cowboys. The two losses were at the hands of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Houston Cougars. This will be their second Big 12 conference game. 

The Buffaloes have already undergone multiple starting quarterback changes. They began the year with Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter under center, but switched to Ryan Staub after Week 2. One start of Staub was enough for Sanders to go right back to Salter. 

Colorado Buffaloes BYU Cougars Score Prediction Deion Sanders FPI Folsom Field Big 12 Conference Coach Prime Kaidon Salter
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) carries the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In Salter’s first start back against Wyoming, he went 18/28 passing for 304 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also was the Buffaloes leading rusher with 86 yards and one touchdown.

BYU has got their season off to a perfect 3-0 start with wins over the Portland State Vikings, Stanford Cardinal, and East Carolina Pirates. The Cougars are led by junior running back LJ Martin. In their three games, Martin has 40 carries for 342 yards and one touchdown. This is good for an average of 8.6 yards per carry. 

MORE: Shilo Sanders Reveals Candid Future Plans With Brother Shedeur in Mind

MORE: What Deion Sanders Knows About Travis Hunter That Jacksonville Doesn’t

MORE: How To Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. BYU: Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds

Colorado vs. BYU Betting Odds

Colorado Buffaloes BYU Cougars Score Prediction Deion Sanders FPI Folsom Field Big 12 Conference Coach Prime Kaidon Salter
Aug 30, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (4) runs the ball against Portland State Vikings linebacker Lonnie Burt (40) during the second quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Colorado is a 6.5 point home underdog vs. BYU according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Buffaloes have odds of +200 to win the game outright, while BYU is -245.

The over/under is currently at 48.5 points. 

Colorado vs. BYU Score Prediction

Colorado Buffaloes BYU Cougars Score Prediction Deion Sanders FPI Folsom Field Big 12 Conference Coach Prime Kaidon Salter
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) runs with the ball as Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Evan Johnson (21) attempts to make a tackle during the third quarter at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Out of Colorado’s first five games this season, four of them are at home. It would be extremely disappointing if they came out of this stretch with a 2-3 record. After this game against BYU, Colorado will have just three home games remaining along with four road games. 

If Colorado falls in this spot, a bowl game appearance is in jeopardy. However, a win and just like that, they would be 1-1 in Big 12 play and feel very much in the race as the second half of the season approaches. These two teams played in the Alamo Bowl last December with BYU winning 36-14. Deion Sanders downplayed the revenge factor this week to reporters. 

Colorado Buffaloes BYU Cougars Score Prediction Deion Sanders FPI Folsom Field Big 12 Conference Coach Prime Kaidon Salter
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and wide receiver Isaiah Hardge (17) during the first quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“Every game means a lot…I ain’t with that ‘get back’ stuff,” Deion Sanders said. “I’m with that ‘Let’s get ‘em’ stuff.”

This game will be a big test for Kaidon Salter against a BYU defense that has allowed just 5.3 points per game this season. Was his performance against Wyoming a sign he is settling into the Buffaloes system or was that just a product of the opponent on the other side of the field? 

Colorado is going to throw everything they have at BYU to avoid falling to 0-2 in conference play. Buffaloes win outright, pulling the upset. 

Colorado 30, BYU, 27

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football