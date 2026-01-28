NFL Hopeful Alejandro Mata Shows Off Extended Field Goal Range

Looking to take the next step in his career, former Colorado Buffaloes kicker Alejandro Mata showed off his increased field goal range in a video posted to social media on Wednesday.

Mata, who announced his 2026 NFL Draft declaration about two weeks ago, nailed field goals of 58 and 63 yards while working inside CU's Ford Practice Facility. In his three seasons with the Buffs, the Honduras-born kicker maxed-out at 47 yards, but was nearly perfect on extra points and short-range field goals.

After following coach Deion Sanders from Jackson State to Boulder, Mata missed only two of his 112 extra-point opportunities and closed his Colorado career with 204 points (fourth all-time among CU kickers). He also set a new school career record with his 81.5 percent mark (31-for-38) on field goals (minimum 20 attempts).

While he has now proven capable of hitting from over 60 yards, Mata must prove to NFL teams that he can connect from deep consistently.

Range isn't everything, but it's certainly becoming a more valuable trait. Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little connected from 70 during the preseason and set the NFL regular season record with a 68-yard make in November.

For Mata, he went 8-for-11 from 40-plus and never attempted a field goal from 50-plus in his college career.

Last August, Mata credited Colorado strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey for helping him gain confidence in his long-range abilities.

"It's just coach Swasey, to be honest," Mata said. "He's running us like a track team, so it's easy to lose weight. I stretch by myself, get more flexible and am getting more explosive. That's how I've been growing."

Mata announced his NFL intentions in a social media post on Jan. 15.

"I want to personally thank all my family members that have supported me through the good and the bad, who have pushed me past limits I never thought I could reach, I love you all so much," Mata wrote. "I also want to say thank you to all the fans, both at Jackson and Colorado that showed love through it all. You support never goes unnoticed and it's that support that got me here. I appreciate every last one of you."

Based on current draft trends at kicker and his unproven range, Mata would likely welcome either a rookie mini-camp invite or an undrafted free-agent contract.

Last year, four former Colorado players were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft: wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (Jacksonville Jaguars), quarterback Shedeur Sanders (Cleveland Browns) and wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. (Carolina Panthers) and LaJohntay Wester (Baltimore Ravens). Others, including safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and defensive end BJ Green II with the Jaguars, signed undrafted free-agent contracts.

The 2026 NFL Draft will run from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.