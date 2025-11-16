Major Report Details Travis Hunter's NFL Future After Rookie Season Injury
A major knee injury isn't expected to hinder Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter's future as a two-way player in the NFL.
On Sunday morning, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Jacksonville still plans on using Hunter at both wide receiver and cornerback when he returns to full health next year. Hunter, the No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick, appeared in only seven games as a rookie this season before suffering an LCL tear at practice.
In those seven games, Hunter wasn't utilized as frequently as he was with the Colorado Buffaloes, but the Heisman Trophy winner still proved capable of playing both ways. Highlighted by a 101-yard receiving game against the Los Angeles Rams, he closed his rookie season with 298 yards and one touchdown, 14 total tackles and three passes defended.
Travis Hunter Expected To Continue Two-Way Journey
Jacksonville coach Liam Coen was initially unsure if Hunter will continue playing both ways.
"I understand there's a lot of questions about if he'll remain a two-way player and all those kind of things," Coen said earlier this month, per the Jaguars. "All of that is very premature and at the end of the day, like every player on this roster, he'll be evaluated at the end of the season and we'll be able to give him his three best and the things that we need to continue to improve upon and the things we need to build on."
Fortunately for the Jaguars, the early prognosis appears positive for Hunter's future as a two-way player. Hunter, who's expected to need six months of recovery time, has long shown an ability to bounce back well from injuries, including a shoulder ailment he suffered with the Buffs last year.
While playing for coach Deion Sanders in Boulder, Hunter's two-way abilities were pushed to the max, as he rarely missed an offensive or defensive snap when healthy. He won several major individual college football awards in the process and had his No. 12 retired by the University of Colorado in April.
Learning Process In Jacksonville
Because of his unique abilities as a two-way player, Hunter's transition from college to the NFL has been a learning process for Coen. "Coach Prime" may have provided a valuable blueprint for using Hunter, but the NFL is somewhat of a different beast.
"I definitely think the whole process, the whole thing's been a learning experiment," Coen said. "But getting to know the person has obviously been the most important thing and the type of competitor, the way that he learns, the way that he competes, the way that he practices, that stuff that we've been able to gain valuable information on and be able to use moving forward and actually put in a continued practice."
Without Hunter, the 5-4 Jaguars host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.