Shedeur Sanders' Latest Act of Kindness Resembles his Colorado Days
Long before Shedeur Sanders has taken command on the field for the Cleveland Browns, he’s become the heart of the city amongst fans.
As Cleveland’s season has quickly gone downhill, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback has been held in reserve and quietly waiting for his shot behind struggling rookie starter Dillon Gabriel. Yet, what has truly made Sanders the talk of both Cleveland and Boulder is his actions he chooses to do off the field.
Sanders caught wind of a social media post this week from a seven-year-old fan named JuJu, whose birthday wish was to make a TikTok video with the Browns’ rookie quarterback. Sanders, recognizing the opportunity to connect, decided to make the moment count.
Instead of a video, JuJu received a freshly signed Browns number 12 jersey, wrapped with care and delivered to his home. The video of JuJu reaction was immediate and real as he leapt in the air with a gasp and disbelief.
With Cleveland dropping to 2-7 after a tough loss to the Jets, Sanders’ acts of generosity continues to make fans debate when Sanders will suit up as starter.
Sanders Is Winning Cleveland With Character First
Although Sanders has yet to see playing time on the Browns’ offense, he has shaped his reputation in some profound ways. The jersey gift to young JuJu wasn’t Sanders’ only highlight off the field this week.
Joining forces with a local car dealership, Sanders also helped gift a new Hyundai Elantra to Torri Wright, a hard-working mother from Avon, Ohio, whose car had broken down.
Nominated by her own daughter, Wright was moved to tears when Sanders called to deliver the news. She openly admitted she was an Eagles fan, but declared with a smile, “I want to see Shedeur soar.”
Sanders, undoubtedly a Browns fan favorite, has already become a starter in Cleveland’s community. “I understand how hard a mom works,” Sanders said after reading Wright’s story. “It was important. It was heartfelt,” he explained. “We wanted to give the car away to someone that was truly in need of it.”
Kindness in Cleveland, Kindness in Boulder
For anyone watching Sanders now, these gestures feel familiar. At Colorado, Sanders was likely to meet fans postgame, sharing wristbands, shaking hands, and lifting up teammates. Back in 2024, after Colorado’s win over Arizona, Sanders surprised two young fans in the stands and gifted his wristband to one wide-eyed boy. The scene mirrored JuJu viral excitement this week.
After each win at Colorado, Shedeur sought out those fans whose week would be changed by a minute of his attention, an admiration and following that is not typical with most college athletes.
Now, that same approach is evident as Sanders settles into Cleveland. Even as a backup, his gestures for local families, partnership with charity, and recognition of young fans, has echoed his time with the Buffaloes.
Continuing to Be On the Sidelines
As Cleveland prepares for a must-win game against the Baltimore Ravens, the call from fans to see Sanders under center grows more insistent by the week. Gabriel, starting after an early-season trade of Joe Flacco, holds a thin 1-4 record as a starter, with 869 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions.
But even while waiting for his opportunity, Sanders is showing why his character continues to win over the fanbase in Ohio. In both Boulder and Cleveland, his impact can be measured in positive fan interactions. His acts of generosity for a child and for a mother are some great moments of this rookie season.
Sanders may not have made his debut at Huntington Bank Field yet, but his legacy continues to grow with every heartfelt gesture.