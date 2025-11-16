Colorado Buffaloes Argument for Best Backdrop for ESPN's College GameDay
Every week, ESPN’s College GameDay travels to the campus that hosts one of the top games of the day. While the matchup is what is being highlighted, some campuses have scenic backgrounds that stand out more than others.
Though the Colorado Buffaloes have not hosted College GameDay in Boulder this season, the show was there in 2023 and remains memorable. One of the biggest highlights of the last time the show was hosted in Boulder was the scenic background. Though College GameDay has not been in Boulder since 2023, the Buffaloes still hold one of the best backgrounds the show has ever had.
Why Colorado's GameDay Background Stands Out
Boulder, Colorado, home of the Buffaloes, is where the mountains meet the plains, setting up some of the best views. The Flatirons that overlook campus created one of the top backgrounds seen on GameDay.
College GameDay has traveled to several campuses with scenic backgrounds, but it is hard to compete with Colorado’s mountains. In week 12, College GameDay took place in Pittsburgh, and the set was placed right next to the Ohio River, next to Acrisure Stadium.
There have been several other standout backgrounds, such as Time Square in New York, and in 2024, the show traveled to Dublin, Ireland, for a week 0 matchup. While the show has traveled to several areas that can compete for the top location, Boulder’s mountains may take the cake for the best backdrop.
Last Time College GameDay Was In Boulder
The last time Colorado was featured on College GameDay was in week 3 of the 2023 season as the Buffaloes hosted the Colorado State Rams. It was Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ first year with the program, and there was a high level of excitement surrounding the team.
In addition to Sanders' first year coaching the team, there was excitement surrounding quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, who played both wide receiver and cornerback for the Buffaloes. The team began to gain attention with the turnaround under Sanders, earning College GameDay.
The Buffaloes were 2-0 to start the season and earned their third-straight win against the Rams, 43-35. It was the fourth time the show had been in Boulder and the first time since 1996.
The Buffaloes have not been featured on GameDay since, but perhaps with a big turnaround, Sanders’ team can make another appearance in 2026.
One of the biggest storylines next season surrounding Colorado will likely be how Sanders can improve upon the team’s 2025 season, notably with quarterback Julian Lewis. Lewis is set to take over the team in 2026, and there is anticipation for the young quarterback to lead the team to success.
Lewis made his first start against the West Virginia Mountaineers, and while the Buffaloes lost the game, he showed glimpses of potential. Lewis joined Colorado as a five-star prospect, and with the Buffaloes out of contention for the bowl game, the young quarterback has the chance to use the final two games of the season to continue to develop before the pressure builds.
The Colorado Buffaloes are on a bye week and will have two games remaining after. Colorado will next face the Arizona State Sun Devils on Nov. 22. The game will be held at Folsom Field and will be the final home game of the season. It will also be Lewis’s first start in front of Colorado’s home crowd. Sanders and the Buffaloes will close the season on the road against the Kansas State Wildcats on Nov. 29.