Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Julian Lewis Shares Biggest Takeaway From First College Spring
Julian "JuJu" Lewis' first spring game as a college quarterback was more of a learning experience than a confidence-booster.
The 17-year-old early enrollee overall looked his age going up against the Colorado Buffaloes' top defense, completing 10-of-18 passes for 63 yards and one touchdown in a quarterback-friendly environment. Still, there's little doubt about Lewis' immense talent, whether that shows itself next season or in 2026.
Following his first spring camp at the college level, the former five-star prospect opened up about his growth and early lessons learned.
"My biggest takeaway so far has been the extra time you need to spend on football," Lewis said. "You have to be here, get the extra time with the GAs (graduate assistants) and all the extra people. My boy Isaac (Kresge) is in there with me. Isaac's with me every day, we go through the script for the next day. I definitely didn't need that in high school because the scouting wasn't as challenging and the plays weren't as deep."
Lewis reclassified from the class of 2026 to 2025, meaning he spent only three seasons at Carrollton High School in Georgia. The young quarterback joined the Buffs in December prior to the Alamo Bowl and is now competing with Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and returner Ryan Staub for CU's starting quarterback job. Whoever wins the competition will have the added pressure of filling Shedeur Sanders' shoes.
"We've got such a great quarterback room," Lewis said. "He's (Salter) big bro and I get his little tips and tricks. He's on his last season, I'm on my first, so I can't really knock him and say he doesn't know something because he's been there, done that."
Although coach Deion Sanders and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur are far from making a final decision, all signs point to Salter winning Colorado's starting quarterback job. If so, Lewis could benefit from taking a redshirt.
"Ain't nobody care about that because I may change my mind tomorrow. What benefits us to name a guy a starter?" Deion Sanders said following CU's spring game. "What does that do for us as a team? Nothing. That may do something for you guys, for you guys to talk about, but that don't do nothing for us. It does nothing for us. I'm not doing that. Matter of fact, I don't even know who's going to be that guy right now anyway."
"Coach Prime" and his staff have about four months, including an entire fall camp, to settle on a starting quarterback.
"I'm more and more impressed (with Lewis) every day," Shurmur said. "I certainly have a very great relationship that started through the recruiting process. I saw a young guy. He's really developed. Even his body is developed with the strength training. He's bigger and stronger."